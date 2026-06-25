Insight Partners Announces 2026 CIO Council

17 global technology leaders join council representing enterprises with more than $800 billion in combined revenue

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners today announced the 2026 cohort of its CIO Council, including 17 Chief Information Officers from leading global enterprises. Now in its fifth year, the CIO Council is an 18-month program that convenes senior technology leaders to exchange perspectives on emerging trends, pressure-test decisions, and engage directly with Insight's investors, portfolio founders, and broader enterprise network built through more than 30 years of software and AI investing.

The 2026 cohort spans financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, industrials, technology, manufacturing, themed entertainment and telecommunications, with member organizations representing more than $800 billion in combined annual revenue. The group collectively manages some of the world's most complex technology estates and brings direct operating experience from enterprises deploying AI at scale.

Over 18 months, council members will participate in quarterly virtual sessions and access investment expertise across cybersecurity and data & AI, bringing together senior members of the investment team and select founders from the firm's portfolio. Upon completion of the program, members will transition into the firm's broader CIO Council, a network of more than 50 technology leaders engaged with Insight Partners.

"In today's world, the global CIO role is increasingly demanding. With AI accelerating change across the enterprise, the value of trusted peer insights is increasing," said Emmet B. Keeffe III, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "This cohort brings together a remarkable group of global leaders who are leading business and technology transformation inside some of the world's largest companies. We're very excited to have them with us on this journey."

In addition to peer exchange sessions, Council members and their leadership teams are supported by Insight Partners for Enterprise, a dedicated team that builds deep partnerships with select Fortune 500 companies and maintains 3,400+ individual relationships across 470+ enterprises, connecting leaders with the relevant expertise, technology solutions, and peer networks through initiatives such as founder days, investor briefings, and curated communities.

The 2026 program examines how leading enterprises are restructuring data and decision-making infrastructure, what the fastest-moving organizations are doing differently, and where the firm's deal teams see the highest-conviction opportunities in enterprise technology today. The first virtual session took place on June 2, 2026.

2026 CIO Council Members

Allan Cockriel

ASML Angela Yochem

Krispy Kreme Brian Franz

The Estée Lauder Companies Charles Molapisi

MTN Chris Crayner

Universal Destinations & Experiences

(A division of Comcast NBCUniversal) Deepa Soni

New York Life Ehren Powell

Marathon Petroleum Erwin Logt

Danone Franz Decker

BMW Jason Stevens

Altria Marina Bellini

Mars Meerah Rajavel

Palo Alto Networks Mojgan Lefebvre

Travelers Niall Johnston

HP Inc. Sabina Ewing

Abbott Thomas South

Northern Trust Vivek Gurumurthy

Verizon



"What attracted me to the program was the calibre of the individuals involved and the opportunity to engage in thoughtful conversations with peers facing similar challenges and opportunities in today's world of AI business transformation."

Allan Cockriel, Group Chief Information and Data Officer, ASML

"As a former board member at the T200 Foundation, which has a longstanding partnership with Insight Partners, I've seen first-hand the quality of the network Insight has built around enterprise technology leadership. The CIO Council has a strong reputation among peers as one of the most substantive enterprise programmes in the industry."

Marina Bellini, President, Mars Global Services & Digital Technologies, Mars, Incorporated

"For a global CIO thinking about a downrange personal portfolio career, the CIO Council offers a one of a kind opportunity to learn about the venture capital and startup ecosystem which is very relevant both today and in the future."

Thomas South, Chief Information Officer, Northern Trust

"What stands out about the CIO Council is its proximity to the edge of innovation. It is not about curated vendor presentations, but about hearing directly from investors, peers and founders – insights that are shaping where enterprise technology is heading. That proximity was the draw for me."

Franz Decker, Chief Information Officer & SVP Group IT, BMW Group

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025 the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Insight Partners