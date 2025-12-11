Insight Partners Appoints General Timothy Haugh, USAF (Ret.) and Former NSA Director, to Its Government Advisory Board

Former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command joins Insight's distinguished group of senior public-sector leaders advising on government innovation and investment opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners today announced the appointment of Timothy Haugh, a retired four-star general in the United States Air Force (USAF), to its Government Advisory Board (GAB). General Haugh's appointment reinforces Insight's commitment to serving the public sector and supporting its portfolio of high-growth software companies engaging across a diverse set of public-sector missions.

Elite public-sector and cyber leadership

General Haugh brings to Insight Partners' GAB a distinguished 33-year career in the USAF and national security sector, including senior leadership roles in cyber operations, intelligence, and defense mission sets. He recently concluded his service as the 19th Director of the NSA and 4th Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, where he led the nation's cyber and intelligence missions at the highest levels of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. This experience will be especially beneficial for Insight's large cybersecurity portfolio, which includes more than 55 active companies and represents more than $6 billion deployed since Insight's founding in 1995.

Through an illustrious cyber and intelligence career, General Haugh has gained deep operational experience and knowledge of how government agencies adopt emerging capabilities, secure digital infrastructure, and modernize at scale. These perspectives will help Insight portfolio companies understand government missions, move faster through procurement, and bring transformative innovation to public-sector customers.

Insight's Government Advisory Board

Public-sector agencies are increasingly seeking modern software and technology solutions to deliver mission-critical services, secure infrastructure, and innovate at commercial speed. To address this need, Insight Partners established the GAB in June 2022 to bridge the government and commercial domains through access and intelligence. With 875+ portfolio companies, Insight has one of the largest software portfolios in the industry and deep visibility into the technologies powering today's world. Insight currently has over 100 companies in its portfolio that are serving government agencies.

The GAB partners with Insight's investment team to assess government trends and advise on both government-focused companies and commercial firms expanding into the public sector. Serving as a conduit between Insight, its portfolio, and senior public-sector leaders, the GAB provides founders with hard-earned guidance on navigating government missions and stakeholders. By bringing decades of experience at national and global scale, the GAB helps Insight companies support national priorities, secure critical infrastructure, and deliver meaningful public outcomes.

The GAB was founded with seven inaugural members, including the late Secretary Ash Carter, who served as the 25th United States Secretary of Defense. General Haugh's appointment completes this board of preeminent leaders and brings valuable public sector experience.

The current board includes:

Honorable Sue Gordon , former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, former Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and career Central Intelligence Agency official.

, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, former Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and career Central Intelligence Agency official. Lieutenant General (ret.) Jack Shanahan , former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), and first Director of the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team (Project Maven).

, former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), and first Director of the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team (Project Maven). Essye Miller , former Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer and CISO of the U.S. Department of Defense.

, former Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer and CISO of the U.S. Department of Defense. Honorable Dr. Will Roper , former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, and founding Director of the Pentagon's Strategic Capabilities Office.

, former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, and founding Director of the Pentagon's Strategic Capabilities Office. Nicole Wong , former Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer in the Obama Administration, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Google, Twitter's Legal Director for Products, and inaugural member of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Advisory Committee.

, former Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer in the Obama Administration, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Google, Twitter's Legal Director for Products, and inaugural member of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Advisory Committee. General (ret.) Joe Votel , former Commander of Central Command (CENTCOM), former Commander of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and former President and CEO of Business Executives for National Security (BENS).

, former Commander of Central Command (CENTCOM), former Commander of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and former President and CEO of Business Executives for National Security (BENS). General (ret.) Timothy Haugh, former Director of the NSA, former Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, and Distinguished Fellow in Residence at Georgetown University.

"I am honored to join the Government Advisory Board at Insight Partners," said General Haugh. "At a time when government mission-sets are evolving rapidly and technology is advancing at unprecedented speed, partnering with innovative software companies is critical. I look forward to working with this esteemed group of government leaders, the Insight team, and portfolio executives to deliver real-world impact for government agencies and the American people."

"General Haugh has spent his career serving the U.S. government and its citizens at the highest levels," said Nick Sinai, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "His leadership in cybersecurity, intelligence, and critical infrastructure will make our Government Advisory Board even more impactful for founders and public-sector leaders alike. We're thrilled to have him join Insight at this critical moment."

"As the national security landscape evolves, Insight and its advisory leaders help companies navigate what's ahead," said John Serafini, CEO of Hawkeye360. "General Haugh's military and cyber experience will be a valuable resource for companies that are advancing the next generation of cutting-edge solutions for the public sector."

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

