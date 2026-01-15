Insight Partners Appoints Amir Malayery as Managing Director to Lead Secondaries Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners today announced that Amir Malayery has joined the firm as a Managing Director, where he will drive Insight's secondaries strategy. The hire reflects and builds upon Insight's long-term commitment to being a flexible and trusted partner to founders and companies in the software ecosystem by meeting them with the right capital and operational support for every stage of growth.

Malayery brings nearly a decade of dedicated secondaries experience and more than 15 years of technology investing and operating expertise. He joins Insight Partners from Industry Ventures, a multi-strategy venture firm and pioneer in the venture secondary market, where he helped lead the firm's technology-focused secondary investing efforts. Prior to Industry, Malayery focused on technology and internet investments at Summit Partners. He has deployed more than $1 billion across venture capital and growth equity investments over his career.

The secondaries strategy builds on Insight's long track record of execution in the secondary market—starting with direct secondaries transactions and evolving over time to include indirect transactions in partnership with early-stage venture GPs. The strategy will leverage Insight's information advantage and operational capabilities earned over 30 years of software investing. The firm's legacy in the venture market is also core to its asset-centric approach to secondaries: focusing on companies that Insight already knows through direct relationships and a strong understanding of their growth trends and exit prospects.

"As the secondary market continues to mature, we see a significant opportunity to apply Insight's expertise and long-term perspective to an underserved part of the market—venture and growth software," said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Amir's industry experience and history in the secondary market will help further cement and scale Insight's secondaries strategy. We are thrilled to welcome him to Insight Partners."

"Insight has built a differentiated, sophisticated platform in software investing, and I'm excited to help translate that to further the firm's scaled and disciplined secondaries strategy," said Malayery. "I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working closely with investors, founders, and portfolio companies to provide effective liquidity solutions."

Outside of investing, Malayery previously founded and served as CEO of Dapper Shopping, an ecommerce company that built universal checkout tools for mobile applications. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master of Arts in Sociology and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Stanford University.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

