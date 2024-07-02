Insight Partners Announces Leaders for Its Third Enterprise Technology Exchange (ETX)

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners today announced the cohort for its third Enterprise Technology Exchange (ETX). Comprised of preeminent technology leaders from diverse industries, this ETX cohort will collaborate with Insight's portfolio of startup and ScaleUp companies to shape the future of software and how the enterprise operates.

Launched in 2022, the ETX is a collaborative community-driven council for CIOs to identify and discuss technology trends, advise and innovate with Insight Partners' portfolio, and exchange insights on the future of the industry in a trusted forum. The ETX is driven by Insight IGNITE, Insight Partners' network of more than 2,000 senior tech executives across 850+ global enterprises who leverage Insight's deep industry expertise and investment knowledge to inform their technology strategies. With programs like the ETX and the Enterprise Accelerator, IGNITE fosters a mutually beneficial environment for innovative founders from the firm's portfolio and corporate executives of G2000 companies to connect, share insights, and forge strategic partnerships.

Following in the footsteps of the first and second cohorts, the third ETX features another set of distinguished executives and enterprise leaders from around the globe, including:

Boris Shulkin , Magna

, Magna Rhonda Gass , Stanley Black & Decker

, Stanley Black & Decker Alexander Buresch , BMW Group

, BMW Group Atul Bhardwaj , Lego

, Lego Prasanna Gopalakrishnan , Sky

, Sky Cindy Hoots , AstraZeneca

, AstraZeneca Ursula Soritsch-Renier, Saint Gobain

Koen Vermeulen , Orange

, Orange Salumeh Companieh, Cushman & Wakefield

Caroline Basyn, Adecco Group

Earl Newsome , Cummins

, Cummins Lesley Salmon , Kellanova

, Kellanova Anjana Harve , BJ's Wholesale Group

, BJ's Wholesale Group John Gigerich , Keurig Dr Pepper

, Keurig Dr Pepper Kim Mackenroth , L3Harris Technologies

Over the next 18 months, this group of leaders will focus on technology trends and priorities that are heavily impacting the future of software, including leveraging AI's capabilities, optimizing operating systems, software asset management and the digital ecosystem.

"The digital transformation is in full swing at the BMW Group. Therefore, I am very excited to engage with global technology leaders at this year's Enterprise Technology Exchange," said Alexander Buresch, Senior Vice President of BMW Group IT. "Together, we will drive digital leadership and profit from each other's experiences in different industries around the globe. Diverse ideas make for the best solutions."

"Insight Partners has always impressed me with their ability to target relevant and cutting-edge technologies. I like to say if they're working on something or aware of something, it's likely the next big thing that's going to help me achieve our goals. Being on the front lines of awareness here is really exciting for me," said Rhonda Gass, Chief Information Officer at Stanley Black & Decker.

"At a time when Orange is undergoing its own transition to a software-centric tech company, it is crucial to come together with other tech leaders to discuss the huge changes underway that are shaping all our industries. This is a valuable forum that we are pleased to be part of to exchange ideas, knowledge and experiences," said Koen Vermeulen, Group CIO & Senior Vice President at Orange Innovation IT & Services.

"I'm looking forward to helping and supporting one another, and getting to know and work with like-minded people trying to solve the same problems," said Atul Bhardwaj, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at the Lego Group.

Insight IGNITE is part of Insight Onsite, the firm's comprehensive growth engine with 140+ dedicated team members across multiple domains. The Onsite team provides deep operational expertise, access to expansive networks, and targeted solutions to help high-growth software ScaleUps scale faster and more effectively.

About Insight Partners:

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

