Insight Service Group (ISG) Acquires The First-Party Clinical Services Operation Of Auto Injury Solutions (AIS), A CCC Company

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG) announced today that it has acquired the first-party clinical services operation of Auto Injury Solutions (AIS), a subsidiary of technology leader CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC). The acquisition of the first-party clinical services operation complements and expands ISG's service platform for utilization in case management review, nurse review, and fee review, and extends its Independent Medical Evaluation and Physician Review / Advisor programs.

Through the acquisition, ISG will provide insurers with the most expansive and integrated first-party clinical service support, and continue to deliver its technological-based service programs. ISG's combination of medical management, record retrieval and investigation management provides our clients with a "World Class" service program that is technologically powered through an integrated platform. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ISG Chairman and CEO, Bob Reardon states, "I've always been impressed by AIS and CCC Information Service's customer focus and I am confident we will continue to deliver world class support as this acquisition expands our team and client base. We welcome them to the ISG family."

"ISG is a leader in insurance services with a strong focus on client support and a vision for how first-party clinical services can grow to serve the needs of the industry," said Barrett Callaghan, Senior Vice President, Insurance Services for CCC. "Our vision is centered in technology. We will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, including the advancement of our market-leading casualty platform. The sale helps us bring even more resources and focus to deliver on our vision. We are proud to welcome ISG as an ecosystem partner connecting to CCC technology to deliver on their commitment of providing the industry with best-in-class clinical support services."

ISG is a national market leader and industry pioneer delivering a unique combination of medical management, record retrieval, and investigation management solutions. With over twenty-five years of experience, ISG has fostered collaborative and strategic relationships with our clients working in tandem to create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability. We offer targeted programs that are adaptable to specific client needs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. ISG services over 52,000 insurance and claim colleagues across the industry.

