Insight Service Group (ISG) Announces Acquisition of Litigation Services, LLC

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG) announced today that it has acquired Litigation Solutions, LLC from York Risk Services Group in order to expand its insurance services platform. This combination will provide a more fully integrated suite of investigative and medical management services to the insurance industry. The transaction was completed at the close of business on December 31, 2018. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Thomas W. Warsop, Chief Executive Officer of York, observed, "ISG has a great platform, and with this transaction, a more comprehensive client offering."

The Litigation Solutions (LSI) Team of 263 Professionals provide Investigative and Medical Record Retrieval Services in 33 states across the U.S. LSI services complement those of ISG and will be integrated into a single and cohesive organization. LSI Medical Record Retrieval Business will be a new service offering to ISG's existing clients.

"I have always been impressed with LSI team and their focus on delivering excellence to their clients. The acquisition of LSI brings a depth of industry experience, geographic coverage, and an expanded product offering to our growing platform which allows ISG to offer better service and a broader product line to our clients. We are honored to welcome LSI's Professionals to the ISG business and our family."

Bob Reardon, ISG's Chairman and CEO.

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and industry pioneer delivering a unique suite of medical and fraud management insurance services. Our business is comprised of three major businesses: Investigative and SIU Management Solutions, IME and Peer Review Services, and Medical Record Retrieval Services. Together, the businesses service over 15,000 insurance clients annually across the United States. ISG employs nearly 1,000 people throughout the United States. Based in Boston, the Company has been in business since 1995.

