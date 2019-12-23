Insight Vacations Celebrates 100 Years of The Travel Corporation with Anniversary Sale

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate The Travel Corporation's (TTC) 100 years of being driven by service, Insight Vacations is offering new and past guests special anniversary savings.

As a proud member of TTC, Insight Vacations is excited to welcome new and past guests into the TTC family and showcase why it is the leader in travel across the world—by catering to every taste, place and pace. Through our dedication to service and making travel personal, we cannot wait to welcome travelers on a magical journey.

"For 100 years, travel advisors have booked the companies of The Travel Corporation with supreme confidence, and Insight Vacations is no exception. The tradition of excellence in hospitality established long ago by the Tollman family influences everything we do," says Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. "To honor that and celebrate with our loyal customers, we have created 100th Anniversary Celebration savings to give our guests the opportunity to experience our new itineraries and immersive experiences at the best value for 2020."

On all Insight journeys, guests will travel in relaxed style that experience the heart and soul of the destination--with small groups, premium hotels in the best locations, authentic dining and experiences with locals.

First-time guests will save 15% on European Discovery, Spain, Portugal and Morocco trips for bookings between January 1, 2020 - January 7, 2020 for the travel periods April 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020. Past guests will save 20% from Dec. 30 to Jan. 7, 2020 for travel during April 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2020

Travelers can gather even more savings in 2020 with Insights' extended air offer and early payment discount. From now until Feb. 27 , guests can save up to $300 per couple on economy air on departures to Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt and Morocco for travel during Oct. 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, and September 1, 2020 to November 15, 2020.

By choosing flights with American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, travelers can save $150 off per person on Economy, $200 off per person on Premium Economy or $300 off per person on Business Class.

For guests who book and pay in full by Feb. 27, they can receive a savings of 7.5% on trips to Europe and Britain, and the USA and Canada. This special offer is not combinable with the anniversary sale.

Travelers will live their stylish life on a remarkable journey, venturing to some of the most iconic and remarkable destinations in Europe and beyond:

European Dream (11 Days); Leisurely paced with two-night stays in each destination and plenty of time to explore, this journey allows you to live your European Dream and come face-to-face with history through memorable local interactions. Enjoy VIP fast-track entry into the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel, as well as exclusive access to the Bramante Staircase that is usually not open to the public. Meet a gondolier in Venice and learn how the tradition of gondola navigation is being passed on to future generations. In Orvieto, marvel at the skills of an Italian chef during a cooking demonstration where you'll learn how to make homemade pasta. In Stanserhorn, join a Swiss ranger to learn about local fauna and flora in the area. While in Paris, join a local foodie to venture where Parisians go about their daily lives, explore small shops and sample local treats and delicacies.

Amazing Spain and Portugal (9 Days): Delve into the heart and soul of each destination on this 9-day journey through the Iberian Peninsula. Tour the celebrated Alhambra Palace with a Local Expert, taste authentic Pastéis de Belém in Lisbon, and see the ancient Roman arches across the river Tormes in Salamanca. Embark on a scenic drive to Seville to explore the maze of narrow lanes and shady squares of the Santa Cruz Quarter, and see the final resting place of Christopher Columbus, along with his tomb, at the grand 15th century Seville Cathedral. In the historic city of Toledo, visit the workshop of a master craftsman and see how Damascene swords are made. In Jabugo, taste the famous jamon Iberico (Iberian ham) and learn about its history and production.

For reservations, contact your district sales manager, call Insight Vacations at 1-800-582-8380 or visit www.insightvacations.com

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags

#INSIGHTVACATIONS and #INSIGHTMOMENTS

Terms and Conditions for Anniversary Sale (past guests): New bookings only. Save 20% on all Insight Vacations European Discovery, Spain, Portugal and Morocco trips departing between April and October 2020. Discounted prices are per person, twin share, land only. Single supplements apply. Standard deposit payment rules apply, and full payment is required by February 27, 2020 or no later than 60 days prior to departure (whichever comes first). Offer applies to new bookings made from December 30, 2019 to January 7, 2020 only, is subject to availability and can be withdrawn or amended at any time and without notice. The Anniversary Sale saving is not combinable with the Early Payment Discount, LMD or Solo Traveler Savings and does not qualify for deposit protection within 120 days of the original travel date. Once booked and deposit is paid, no departure date changes are allowed. Please contact us or your Travel Advisor for further details. To redeem, use promotional code PPCBVANNIV at time of booking. CST No. 20687545-20.

Terms and Conditions for Anniversary Sale (new guests): New bookings only. Save 15% on all Insight Vacations European Discovery, Spain, Portugal and Morocco trips departing between April and October 2020. Discounted prices are per person, twin share, land only. Single supplements apply. Standard deposit payment rules apply, and full payment is required by February 27, 2020 or no later than 60 days prior to departure (whichever comes first). Offer applies to new bookings made from January 1 to January 7, 2020 only, is subject to availability and can be withdrawn or amended at any time and without notice. The Anniversary Sale saving is not combinable with the Early Payment Discount, LMD or Solo Traveler Savings and does not qualify for deposit protection within 120 days of the original travel date. Once booked and deposit is paid, no departure date changes are allowed. Please contact us or your Travel Advisor for further details. To redeem, use promotional code PPIVANNIV at time of booking. CST No. 20687545-20

Terms and Conditions for air: New bookings only. The air discount is valid when you add Economy, Premium Economy or Business class air (on British Airways, American Airlines, Iberia or Finnair) to Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt or Morocco. Applicable for travel October 1, 2019-May 31, 2020 and September 1, 2020-November 15, 2020. Must book by Feb. 27, 2020 to receive the offer. If the airfare (not including taxes and surcharges) is less than the amount of the discount being advertised, the maximum discount will be up to the airfare amount. Air offers are not combinable with other air offers. Air offer is combinable with Early Payment Discount, Last Minute Deals, year-round savings and exclusive partner offers. Only applicable to live air available for purchase at time of booking. Offer is not applicable to group net airfare, but can be applied for group travelers booking individual air. An air deposit of $350 per person is due within 3 days of booking. Offers: based on availability, do not apply to all trips/departures, and may be withdrawn at any time and without notice. CST No. 20687545-20.

Terms and Conditions for EDP: 10% Early Payment Discount: New bookings only. Prices are per person, land-only, and consider double occupancy (single supplements apply). Applies only to trips featuring the EPD in the price panel – see 2020 Insight Vacations Europe & Britain brochure for details. Based on availability, does not apply to all trips/departures, and may be withdrawn at any time and without notice. PAYMENT: A deposit of up to $200-$350 per person is due within 3 days of booking with full payment by Feb. 27, 2020 or 60 days before departure, whichever is sooner. Further restrictions apply. Contact your Travel Advisor for details. CST No. 20687545-20.

About Insight Vacations

As a global leader in premium escorted travel, Insight Vacations® has been crafting magical journeys for almost 40 years that embody The Art of Traveling in Style™. Through meticulous planning, detailed preparation and boundless passion, Insight's collection of award-winning itineraries showcases the most outstanding destinations in Europe and North America. Guided by a highly-skilled Travel Director, guests can look forward to traveling in smaller groups, savoring authentic dining and enjoying a range of immersive Insight Experiences. To find out more, visit insightvacations.com

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit that works to help ensure the environment and communities we visit remain vibrant for generations to come. Founded by Brett Tollman, Chief Executive, TTC, to date TreadRight has supported more than 40 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at TreadRight.org.

Insight Vacations is a member of the family-owned The Travel Corporation (TTC) and is renowned and trusted for its outstanding quality, service, value, reliability and financial stability.

SOURCE Insight Vacations

Related Links

http://www.insightvacations.com

