Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Over the last 40 years Insight Vacations has perfected the art of guided vacations, and has become the leader in its class through a combination of passion, knowledge and outstanding travel expertise. To celebrate this special milestone, Insight is offering great savings on its most exciting summer trips to Europe and North America. Travelers can save 10% on 40+ Premium Journeys departing between May and July 2018.*

"This significant milestone marks the time to look back on all that we have accomplished," says Phil Cappelli, president of Insight Vacations. "We're so proud to have brought immersive travel experiences to our guests, and can't wait for them to see what we have planned for the next 40 years. Space is extremely limited on this superb Anniversary Celebration of 40+ Premium Journeys and this special offer won't last, so we encourage travelers to book their dream summer vacation with us now."

Travelers can choose from a wide selection of guided vacations , including Britain & Ireland, the Western Mediterranean, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe & Russia, USA & Canada and our European Discoveries collection.

Here are 3 unforgettable journeys that are on sale as part of Insight's 40th Anniversary Celebration:

Spectacular Scandinavia & Its Fjords: This 16-day journey begins in Copenhagen where a Local Expert walks guests through Denmark's charming capital. They'll see Hans Christian Andersen's iconic "Little Mermaid" gazing across the harbor before heading to Copenhagen Cathedral, where a real life royal wedding took place between the Crown Prince of Denmark and Princess Mary. From there, it's on to Sweden to take in the charms of Stockholm with a Local Expert who takes guests through the cathedral where many Swedish kings were crowned, the courtyard of the Royal Palace, and City Hall, whose "Golden Hall" is covered with 18 million gilded mosaic tiles. Nature lovers will get their fill in Norway, where they'll pass waterfalls, rivers, ice fields, lakes, and snow-capped peaks around Geirangerfjord, and journey through Hardanger, Europe's greatest mountain plateau, a true wonder.

Best of Spain & Portugal: This well-paced 16-day journey hits all the must-see attractions of each country, while leaving plenty of time for guests to indulge in local cuisines and cultures. In Lisbon, travelers tour spacious avenues and elegant squares, see the Monument to the Discoveries and ancient Belem Tower, and visit Jeronimo's Monastery, built during the city's Age of Discovery. In Madrid, they enjoy an immersive Insight Experience at the Prado Museum, where an expert art historian guides them through the world's finest collection of paintings from Spain and around the world. Gaudi's extraordinary masterpieces await travelers in vibrant Barcelona, where guests spend time with a Local Expert learning about the history and architecture of the highly revered Sagrada Família. Later that evening, they enjoy a festive Catalan Celebration dinner with the freshest cuisine and regional wines.

Great Western American Adventure: This magnificent 15-day journey highlights the glorious landscapes and diverse cities of the American west, encompassing dramatic canyons, quaint coastal towns and verdant wine country along the way. In San Francisco guests spend a day seeing the iconic cable cars and visiting Haight-Ashbury, the home of the flower-power movement, before heading to the enchanting Sonoma Valley for a private dinner with local wine. As the trip heads down the California coast, guests stop at the legendary Hearst Castle, then follow the scenic 17-Mile Drive to the beachside town of Monterey. In Los Angeles they'll take a sightseeing tour that includes Grauman's Chinese Theatre and a stroll along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, then spend time browsing the historic LA Farmers Market. A thrilling ATV tour of Monument Valley with a Navajo guide is on the agenda in Utah, then guests head to Lake Powell for a leisurely cruise through the spectacular Antelope Canyon. The trip culminates with visits to Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks before ending in Sin City itself, Las Vegas.

* Terms & conditions: Prices are per person, twin share, land only. Single supplements apply. Full payment is required at the time of booking. Offer applies to new bookings made from April 1, 2018 – April 30, 2018 only, is subject to availability and can be withdrawn or amended at any time without notice. †Discounts featured in our brochure are subject to conditions and many can be combined with this promotion (incl. Frequent Traveler and Family/ Group Discount). Please contact Insight or your travel agent for further details. Last Minute Deals are not combinable with Early Payment Discount. Please quote promotional code at time of booking.

