Insight Vacations Celebrates New 2020 Europe and Britain Collection with Enhanced Personalization and the Reintroduction of Ancient Civilizations

For most of this year's European guided journeys, Insight's Travel Directors will offer you the choice of two included experiences. You can choose experiences reflecting their varied interests from art, fashion, food, local traditions and nature excursions. In addition, you'll enjoy new Insight Experiences, including a visit to the Cristina Heeren Foundation in Seville, a private flamenco school and beneficiary of a TreadRight Foundation grant which provides scholarships to deserving students . This support will help ensure that the flamenco tradition lives on in the local community and continues to create opportunities for generations to come. You'll participate in a dance class and be given front row seats to watch a fiery flamenco performance. Due to popular demand, the Ancient Civilizations collection is back , featuring 18 trips to 9 countries . You are invited to explore some of the world's most ancient civilizations in the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and the India subcontinent.

In celebration of the biggest premium journey collection of the year, Insight Vacations is offering a 10% discount with their popular Early Payment Discount for those who book and pay in full by December 18, 2019. In addition, past guests and Club Bon Voyage Members can save up to 5%.

"As the 'Europe Specialists,' we have further enhanced the art of traveling in style with our commitment to enhanced personalization during our guests' guided journeys where they can choose their Insight Choice experiences to suit their interests and select their preferred restaurants on Dine-Around evenings for more intimate settings with smaller groups of companions," said Jon Grutzner, president of Insight Vacations. "Guests can also choose Optional Experiences, offering a range of activities during their free time and they can let our Travel Directors know their travel preferences in advance with our innovative MyInsight online holiday hub."

You can view the full collection of European itineraries and discover the magic of an Insight Experience with 5 new premium escorted journeys, including:

NEW: Country Roads of Wales, Devon & Cornwall:

You'll travel and relax in style on this new 11-day journey where you'll experience an Insight Choice at Brecon Beacons, a mountain range in South Wales to explore the stunning fauna and flora on a hike with a ranger or join a lecture with a naturalist. Afterwards, you'll savor deliciously authentic dining during a Farm-to-Table lunch for a flavorful seasonal meal with local ingredients. You will stay two nights at one of Britain's most outstanding hotels, Bovey Castle, nestled in the beautiful valleys of Dartmoor National Park. You'll also enjoy an Insight Experience at the stately home, Sandhouse in Dorchester with the Lady of the Manor, Caroline Huyshe over Devonshire tea, sandwiches, and scones. You will then spend two nights relaxing at the five-star Red Carnation boutique hotel, Summer Lodge Country House in timeless style, nestled in the enchanting village of Evershot.

You can also enjoy these brand-new Insight Choice experiences on the following itineraries:

Glorious Switzerland

During a relaxed start in Lucerne, you will ascend mount Stanserhorn in its unique open-top cable car and can choose between joining a Swiss ranger and learning about the local wildlife. Or you can embark on a leisurely walk through the scenic marmot park and along the Rock-Gipfelweg trail leading to the summit.

French Heritage

In Paris, you can select between shopping at the chic Galeries Lafayette and a guided experience around the vibrant Right Bank led by a Local Expert. Alternatively, you can join a Local Expert, a passionate foodie to explore small boutique shops and sample delectable sweet treats and delicacies.

European Rhapsody

In the elegant Austrian capital of Vienna, you can choose between a visit to a traditional Viennese Café to enjoy local specialties of coffee and the famous sachertorte chocolate cake. Or you can listen to Mozart's musical masterpiece and participate in a Viennese Waltz dance lesson.

Britain & Ireland Explorer

In the charming town of Killarney, you can select between a scenic ride on a horse-drawn jaunting car with the local jarveys or join an easy paced hike with a Local Expert along the lakeshore.

Romantic Britain & Ireland

In the heart of Devon, you can choose between a walk and foraging experience in Dartmoor National Park or a scenic cruise of Plymouth harbor to explore the stunning coastline views.

About Insight Vacations

As a global leader in premium guided vacations, Insight Vacations® has been crafting magical journeys that embody The Art of Traveling in Style™ for 40 years. Through meticulous planning, detailed preparation and boundless passion, Insight's collection of award-winning itineraries showcase the most outstanding destinations and curated experiences in Europe and North America. Guided by a highly skilled Travel Director, guests can look forward to traveling in smaller groups, savoring authentic dining and enjoying a range of immersive Insight Experiences. To find out more, visit insightvacations.com

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit working to help safeguard the planet, wildlife & people for generations to come. To date, TreadRight has supported over 50 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. The Foundation's guiding principle is to encourage sustainable tourism through conservation, leadership and support for communities. The Foundation's priorities are set by the Steering Committee. Past project partners include WWF, Conservation International, WildAid, The Travel Foundation and The National Trust in the UK. Current initiatives include supporting various women's social enterprises, the recently announced Wildlife Conservation Society's Big Cat fund, WE.org and working with inspiring nature advocates like Céline Cousteau, Costas Christ and Terri Irwin. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at treadright.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our hashtag #MakeTravelMatter.

Insight Vacations is a member of the family-owned The Travel Corporation (TTC) and is renowned and trusted for its outstanding quality, service, value, reliability and financial stability.

