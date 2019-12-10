Insight Vacations' Special Offers Ending Soon: Get the Most of 2020 Travel Savings

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Before ringing in the new year, travelers can save on Insight Vacations' most popular journeys to Europe and beyond with special offers ending soon. On all journeys, guests will travel in relaxed style that experience the heart and soul of the destination--with small groups, premium hotels in the best locations, authentic dining and experiences with locals.

Travelers can get the greatest savings on their 2020 journeys with Insight Vacations' air offer and early payment discount, which both end on Dec. 18.

For the air offer, guests can save up to $300 per couple on economy air on departures from Oct. 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2020 to Nov. 15, 2020.

By choosing flights with American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, travelers can save $150 off per person on Economy, $200 off per person on Premium Economy or $300 off per person on Business Class.

For the early payment discount, guests can receive a 10% savings to Europe if they book early and pay in full by Dec. 18th.

Let travelers live their stylish life on a remarkable journey as we venture to some of the most iconic and remarkable destinations in Europe and beyond:

Italian Escapade (13 Days): Revel in city riches and observe the beauty of Italian landscapes on this 13-day adventure filled with history, food and art. View the mighty Colosseum and stunning architecture of Renaissance palaces and Baroque churches throughout the ancient city of Rome. In the charming hill town of Assisi, marvel at beautiful stone-built structures that overlook the grand Mount Subasiom and visit the actual birthplace of St. Francis at the Basilica of St. Francis, that's filled with colorful medieval paintings, gold plated ceilings and mosaic-tile floors. Take time to relax on a cruise through the famous sun-kissed Isle of Capri, surrounded by beautiful blue Mediterranean waters. In the glistening city of Florence, enjoy a mouth-watering, traditional Bistecca alla Fiorentina steak dinner and sip on decadent wine at a historic winery in Lake Iseo.

Best of Ireland and Scotland (14 Days): Trace back to Gaelic roots, gaze at marvelous landscapes and cherish warm-hearted communities on this 14-day journey across Ireland and Scotland. In Dublin, enjoy VIP priority entrance to the legendary Book of Kells and a guided walk though Trinity College with a university insider. Meet one of northern Ireland's best storytellers, Ronan, as he walks with you inside the 17th-century, gothic city walls of Londonderry. In Ardgowan, learn the wonderous and exciting history of the Shaw Stewart family on a tour with Sir Ludovic Shaw- Stewart, who will personally show you his 10,000-acre coastal estate. Along the way, you'll get the chance to walk inside the historic walls of the Edinburgh Castle to see the Scottish Crown Jewels, the Stone of Destiny and Mons Meg and also venture into a world of towering cliffs, lush lakelands and villages in the magical Ring of Kerry.

Amazing Spain and Portugal (9 Days): Delve into the heart and soul of each destination on this 9-day journey through the Iberian Peninsula. Tour the celebrated Alhambra Palace with a Local Expert, taste authentic Pastéis de Belém in Lisbon, and see the ancient Roman arches across the river Tormes in Salamanca. Embark on a scenic drive to Seville to explore the maze of narrow lanes and shady squares of the Santa Cruz Quarter, and see the final resting place of Christopher Columbus, along with his tomb, at the grand 15th century Seville Cathedral. In the historic city of Toledo, visit the workshop of a master craftsman and see how Damascene swords are made. In Jabugo, taste the famous jamon Iberico (Iberian ham) and learn about its history and production.

For reservations, contact your district sales manager, call Insight Vacations at 1-800-582-8380 or visit www.insightvacations.com

