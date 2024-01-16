INSIGHT2PROFIT Secures Tenth Consecutive Weatherhead 100 Award, Affirming Its Position Among the Region's Fastest-Growing Companies

CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHT2PROFIT, a leading consulting and software company specializing in price and profitability solutions, has ranked 17th on the Weatherhead 100's annual list of Northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies. This is the 10th consecutive year that the company has been ranked on this prestigious list.

The Weatherhead 100 Awards, presented by the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, celebrate the region's fastest-growing companies based on revenue growth over the past five years.

Since its inception in 2006, INSIGHT2PROFIT has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering cutting-edge pricing and profit optimization solutions that empower businesses to thrive in competitive markets. The company's innovative approach, combined with a client-centric focus, has contributed to its remarkable success and continued recognition by the Weatherhead 100 Awards.

"Being named to the Weatherhead 100 for ten consecutive years is a feat achieved by very few companies" stated Terry Oblander, Chief Commercial Officer. "For INSIGHT, this accomplishment is more than just a milestone – it reflects the passion and dedication our exceptional team brings to the table. Their unwavering commitment to our core values and relentless drive to make a lasting impact on our clients and communities has truly set us apart on this remarkable journey."

INSIGHT2PROFIT helps companies drive sustainable enterprise value through pricing expertise, data science, tailored technology solutions, and relentless execution. INSIGHT2PROFIT has more than doubled its revenue over the last five years. Since its founding, INSIGHT2PROFIT has helped clients realize more than $30 billion in enterprise value creation with an average 15:1 ROI.

To learn more about the Weatherhead 100 awards, visit: https://case.edu/weatherhead/corporate-partners/weatherhead-100/weatherhead-100-winners.

About INSIGHT2PROFIT

INSIGHT2PROFIT, a DFW Capital Partners portfolio company, is one of the largest and fastest-growing price and profitability companies, enabling businesses to seize growth through expertise in strategic pricing, sales force effectiveness, and profitability optimization solutions. INSGHT2PROFIT delivers tangible business results by developing and implementing data-driven pricing strategies and tailored technology solutions to help clients achieve continuous profit improvement.

Headquartered in Cleveland with regional offices in Chicago and Columbus, INSIGHT2PROFIT employs more than 250 professionals. For more information, visit https://www.insight2profit.com.

