insightCuba Launches First Cyber Monday Sale

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- insightCuba, the leading provider of legal travel to Cuba, is introducing its first Cyber Monday sale, offering travelers savings up to $500 per person plus free roundtrip airfare from Miami on four of its most popular small group tours. The sale begins at 12:01 am ET on Monday, December 2 and will last for 48 hours.

"We are on a mission to let Americans know that legal travel to Cuba is not only legal but easier than it was a few short years ago, and now, more affordable too," said insightCuba president Tom Popper.

Tours on sale include insightCuba's Undiscovered Cuba, a 10-day trek across the entire country with savings up to $500 per person; the 7-day Classic Cuba tour of Cuba's Spanish-colonial cities with savings up to $400 per person; the 6-day Legendary Cuba to Havana and the tobacco producing region of Pinar del Río, with savings up to $300 per person; and Weekend in Havana, a 4-night immersive jaunt through Havana with savings up to $200 per person.

All small group tours (maximum of 12 persons) include roundtrip air from Miami, accommodations, expert guides and intra-island transportation, most meals, admission fees, U.S. Department of Treasury authorization and more. Certain restrictions apply. For more information, go to insightcuba.com or call 800-450-2822.

About insightCuba

insightCuba is a single destination tour operator specializing solely in legal travel to Cuba for Americans. Since 2000, insightCuba has brought tens of thousands of Americans to this fascinating island country - making them the most experienced provider of legal Cuba travel in the industry. insightCuba offers numerous regularly scheduled small group tours with more than 100 departures annually, a series of specialty tours, and dozens of custom-made trips each year. Visit www.insightcuba.com.

Contact:

Decker/Royal

Devyn Barker/Lindsay Stein

@deckerroyal

friendlyplanet@deckerroyal.com

646-650-2180

SOURCE insightCuba

Related Links

https://insightcuba.com

