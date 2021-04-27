Insightec Announces Positive Coverage Decision By Aetna For MR-guided Focused Ultrasound To Treat Essential Tremor

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec®, a global healthcare company focused on creating the next generation of patient care, announced today that Aetna is the first national payor to cover MR-guided Focused Ultrasound for treating medication-refractory Essential Tremor.

"This is a huge step in expanding patient access to non-Medicare patients," said Dee Kolanek, Insightec Vice President of Reimbursement. "We applaud leading insurers like Aetna for their decision to cover this outpatient treatment for patients suffering from Essential Tremor."

Essential Tremor, a movement disorder that causes uncontrollable shaking, affects an estimated ten million Americans. Many patients do not get satisfactory relief from available medications, causing them to withdraw from personal, professional, and social interactions. Focused ultrasound is performed in a single, outpatient procedure with many patients showing immediate improvement of tremor in the treated hand with minimal complications.

"Focused Ultrasound technology has come a long way since the initial Essential Tremor pilot trial," said Dr. Jeffrey Elias, the Director of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery at the University of Virginia. "Today, the clinical community is able to provide strong real-world evidence in support of coverage decisions."

"Developing amazing technology is just the beginning – patient access is critical," commented Maurice R. Ferré MD, INSIGHTEC'S CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We continue to focus on helping transform the lives of millions of people by giving them back their ability to live independently, return to work, and improve their mental and physical health."

There are currently more than 60 Treatment Centers around the world using Insightec's Exablate® Neuro platform to treat Essential Tremor patients on a regular basis. Focused ultrasound treatment for medication-refractory Essential Tremor is covered under Medicare in all 50 states and is a covered benefit under 30 independent Blue Cross Blue Shield Association plans and nine private payors.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate® Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with Essential Tremor and Tremor-dominant Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.insightec.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, plans, expectations, and future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: "may," "can," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "promise," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Insightec as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Insightec are qualified by this caution. Insightec does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Insightec's expectations.

"Exablate," and "Exablate Neuro," as well as the "INSIGHTEC" logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word " Insightec", are protected trademarks of Insightec.

Insightec Media Contact

G&S Business Communications for Insightec

Elizabeth Mannheimer

+1 917.595.3034

[email protected]

SOURCE INSIGHTEC