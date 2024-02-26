INSIGHTEC FOCUSED ULTRASOUND NOW COVERED FOR PARKINSON'S DISEASE PALLIDOTOMY IN US

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield becomes first to offer commercial coverage for Parkinson's pallidotomy – offering additional coverage for treatment relief

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) has become the first insurance provider to extend coverage for the innovative focused ultrasound pallidotomy procedure as part of their comprehensive Parkinson's disease treatment coverage. This decision brings hope and relief to more than 1 million Americans living with Parkinson's who now have greater access to an incisionless treatment alternative, when medications have been unsuccessful or have resulted in intolerable side effects.

Insightec, a global leader in focused ultrasound, developed the pioneering treatment that uses MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) to destroy a small area of brain tissue involved in the motor symptoms of Parkinson's. The incisionless procedure provides significant symptom relief without the need for anesthesia. Given its efficacy and safety profile, Anthem BCBS has recognized the value of the procedure in improving the quality of life for those with Parkinson's, making it a covered benefit for eligible members.

"This announcement is a testament to our ongoing dedication to breakthroughs in the field of movement disorders, especially for those who endure the challenges of living with Parkinson's," said Maurice R. Ferré, M.D., CEO of Insightec. "With Anthem BCBS's coverage, we are able to significantly improve the quality of life of a larger population, offering new hope and possibilities for individuals affected by Parkinson's."

"Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the US, affecting as many as 1 million Americans," continues Dee Kolanek, VP of Market Access and Reimbursement for Insightec. "By offering coverage reimbursement for focused ultrasound pallidotomy, Anthem BCBS is demonstrating its leadership in the industry, as well as their commitment to the well-being of their members and a significant patient population."

Anthem BCBS provides coverage for more than 25 million people across 15 states in the USA. The decision to cover the Insightec procedure was based on the extensive body of clinical evidence supporting its safety and efficacy, alongside the independent evaluations from leading health technology assessments. Anthem BCBS remains committed to working with healthcare professionals, policy leaders, and the broader healthcare community to ensure their members have access to innovative, evidence-based care.

For additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the specific qualifications of coverage for the Insightec focused ultrasound thalamotomy procedure, please contact their member services or visit their official website.

There are currently 65 treatment centers across the United States and more than 153 treatment centers around the world using Insightec's Exablate® Neuro platform to treat essential tremor.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson's disease as well as treatment of medication-refractory moderate to severe motor complications of Parkinson's disease as an adjunct to Parkinson's disease medication treatment.

Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

