INSIGHTEC's MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Treatment for Essential Tremor Now Covered by Medicare

"The decision from these Medicare Administrative Contractors to cover INSIGHTEC's MRgFUS essential tremor treatment is a welcome recognition of the clinical and economic benefits of incisionless brain surgery for people living with essential tremor," said Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of INSIGHTEC. "By formalizing insurance coverage, Medicare is expanding access to focused ultrasound for many more patients and physicians."

Currently, MRgFUS for the treatment of essential tremor is covered by National Government Services (NGS) Medicare in 10 states: Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Effective July 1, 2018, Wisconsin Provider Services (WPSIC) Medicare will begin providing coverage in Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan and Missouri.

Additionally, CGS Medicare, Noridian Medicare and Palmetto GBA, local MACs for 22 other states, have posted positive draft LCDs specific for MRgFUS for the treatment of ET. The LCDs will be open for comments, which will be reviewed by the MACs prior to publication of the final LCDs. The pending coverage for these local MACs include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming. The status of these LCDs is available on the Medicare Coverage Database on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website.

"These insurance provider decisions further validate the published data on the safety and efficacy of focused ultrasound and, more importantly, provide patients with an innovative, incisionless treatment option that provides immediate and significant improvement in tremor and quality of life," said Ali Rezai, MD, Executive Chair, Associate Dean and Vice President of the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, one of a growing number of neurosurgeons using INSIGHTEC's Exablate Neuro™ device in the USA.

"As we look to the future, we hope to continue expanding access for incisionless focused ultrasound to all Medicare beneficiaries," said Dee Kolanek, Vice President of Reimbursement, INSIGHTEC.

