InsightFinder, the leading AI platform for IT operations, today announced new customers, leadership, and funding to meet growing demand for its AIOps technology

InsightFinder , founded by Dr. Helen Gu, a system machine learning expert, helps companies like Dell, Credit Suisse, and China Mobile to detect system anomalies without thresholds, predicting severe incidents hours before they happen, and automatically pinpointing root causes. Customers report four to six hours of downtime reduction per incident and tens of thousands of dollars in cost savings monthly.

To support increased market demand, the company today announced a two million dollar investment from leading venture capital group Fellows.Fund, alongside the founder of a $100B+ software company, Silicon Valley Future Capital, Eastlink Capital, Brightway Future Capital and more than a dozen executives at Facebook, Uber, Pinterest, Amazon, and Airbnb. According to Alex Ren, Fellows.Fund Managing Director, "InsightFinder's groundbreaking approach was vetted by the experts in the field, and the Fellows' network and connections are poised to foster the company's success."

The company also announced it recently closed a deal with NTT DATA, the Japanese multinational information technology service company headquartered in Tokyo. NTT DATA will use technology from InsightFinder to help its customers reduce downtime for critical systems. Additionally, InsightFinder extended its existing partnership with Apprendis, makers of the Inq-ITS e-learning platform.

InsightFinder is also expanding its leadership team to include new Chief Revenue Officer, John Whittington. John has over 25 years of enterprise software sales experience. He co-founded BlueStripe Software and grew the business to a successful exit to Microsoft. According to John, "I've helped introduce monitoring technology to enterprise customers for nearly three decades and have never seen a stronger product than InsightFinder or a market more poised for disruption."

About InsightFinder

InsightFinder is an AI-first system of intelligence for IT operations that uses patented unsupervised machine learning to detect anomalies in machine data, predict incidents, and automate root cause analysis. The platform and patent portfolio are based on 15 years of research conducted by Dr. Helen Gu, founder and CEO, with support from IBM, Google, and National Science Foundation. Organizations like Dell, Credit Suisse, and China Mobile use InsightFinder to automate systems management across logs, metrics, traces, and changes.

Media Contact

Erin McMahon

[email protected]

203-470-3909

SOURCE InsightFinder

Related Links

https://www.insightfinder.com/

