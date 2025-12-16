Insightly CRM Introduces Conversational AI Copilot Built to Transform Mid-Market CRM Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Insightly, the easy-to-use, modern and affordable CRM, today announced the launch of Copilot, a generative AI–powered assistant developed to make working in a CRM simpler, faster and more intuitive. Built to streamline everyday workflows, the Insightly CRM Copilot puts natural language prompts and powerful automation at the center of sales and marketing operations, turning the CRM into a smart, conversational partner for every user.

Built on Insightly's mission to deliver enterprise–level power with unrivaled ease of use, Copilot bridges the gap between people and technology, enabling organizations to drive maximum value from their CRM as the engine of their go-to-market operations. With Copilot, users can instantly automate tasks, retrieve context-rich insights, and manage customer relationships through simple queries like "Can you summarize our current lead status quo to our leadership team?" or "Which customers are at our lowest tier, but are using all features and should be potentially targeted for an upsell campaign?" This eliminates manual searching and record creation, as Copilot executes through AI-driven automation and contextual understanding.

"Most teams use only a fraction of their CRM's capabilities," said Steve Oriola, CEO of Insightly by Unbounce Go-To-Market Solutions. "Copilot changes that by turning Insightly into an assistant that helps you get answers, stay organized, and drive revenue without added clicks or complexity."

The Insightly Copilot streamlines work inside the CRM for sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Users can instantly create, update, and retrieve contact details, communication history, opportunities and tasks, all while maintaining data accuracy and compliance. Copilot helps you find data duplicates and gaps, generates personalized emails, offers follow-up suggestions, and provides real-time insights about leads, deals and pipeline status. With Copilot, users can move from data entry to data-driven action, prioritizing opportunities and accelerating deal cycles.

"Copilot makes it possible for small and mid–market organizations to compete like enterprises," Oriola added. "It's a companion that helps your teams focus on customers and deals. Nothing gets lost, forgotten, or buried in notes."

Key features include:

Conversational task management: Simply say or type what needs to happen and Copilot does the rest

Simply say or type what needs to happen and Copilot does the rest AI–powered data hygiene : Ask Copilot toIdentify duplicates, clean records, and maintain accuracy

: Ask Copilot toIdentify duplicates, clean records, and maintain accuracy Insight generation : Copilot helps you proactively surface key trends, top–priority leads, and follow–up opportunities

: Copilot helps you proactively surface key trends, top–priority leads, and follow–up opportunities Ease of adoption: Make CRM use intuitive for every team member, regardless of technical skill

Recent research shows only 34% of sales teams fully adopt their CRM, leaving tremendous untapped potential for efficiency gains. Copilot addresses this gap by making enterprise-grade tools accessible and intuitive, enabling small and mid-market organizations to compete like enterprises through smarter, faster decision-making.

For more information about Insightly's Copilot, please visit: https://www.insightly.com/ai-copilot/

About Insightly

Insightly, by Unbounce go-to-market solutions, is a modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It's designed to elevate the customer experience by aligning sales, marketing, and service in one place. Easy to use, simple to customize, and built to scale, it solves the everyday pain points that legacy CRMs often overlook. With powerful insights shared across all teams, Insightly CRM helps organizations sell smarter, grow faster, and build stronger customer relationships. For more information, visit insightly.com.

SOURCE Insightly