InsightRX Surpasses 1,000 Hospital Deployments as the Most Widely Used AI Precision Dosing Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX today announced the company's AI precision dosing software is now deployed across more than 1,000 hospitals , marking the largest expansion of clinical decision support.

This moment reflects a decade of advancing clinical pharmacology and translational science research.

InsightRX Surpasses 1000 Hospital Deployments

Emerging from translational research at UCSF, InsightRX was established on the premise that 'one-size-fits-all' dosing is frequently suboptimal due to significant inter-patient variability. The company's technology utilizes model-informed, data-driven methods to optimize therapy for individual patients.

What began with adoption in infectious diseases stewardship has expanded across acute care, transplant, and pediatric programs, positioning InsightRX as a core component of quality and safety efforts.

Over time, InsightRX has evolved from a focused dosing tool into a unified platform for clinical decision support: InsightRX | Nova , InsightRX | Apollo , InsightRX | AI, InsightRX | Gemini

As part of its continued innovation, InsightRX is now advancing AI for pharmacy through agent-driven decision support that streamlines antimicrobial therapy, reduces variability in care, and brings real-time clinical intelligence to the forefront of daily practice.

The Future of Pharmacy

As healthcare moves toward an era of context-aware clinical decision support, InsightRX remains the frontier solution for EHR-integrated precision dosing.

Our focus is on:

Enterprise-grade AI agents that connect dosing, labs, guidelines, and clinical documentation in one adaptive pharmacy layer.

that connect dosing, labs, guidelines, and clinical documentation in one adaptive pharmacy layer. Continuously learning pharmacokinetic models that evolve with multi-center patient populations.

that evolve with multi-center patient populations. Model selection and reasoning capabilities that strengthen clinical autonomy and stewardship oversight.

that strengthen clinical autonomy and stewardship oversight. Redefined pharmacy workflows that reduce manual burden across therapeutic drug monitoring, infusion management, and transitions of care.

that reduce manual burden across therapeutic drug monitoring, infusion management, and transitions of care. Interdisciplinary dosing intelligence that supports pharmacists, nurses, and physicians directly within the EHR.

Our vision for the immediate future is one where pharmacy leads the adoption of precision medicine in health systems, and where every dose and decision is guided by pharmacokinetics reasoning.

"Being used in over 1,000 hospitals validates our original thesis: precision dosing is the natural entry point for AI in pharmacy. It is grounded in pharmacology, measurable outcomes, and real workflow needs. Our work now is to extend that foundation with agents that support clinical reasoning at scale."

- Dr. Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of InsightRX

To our early-adopters, researchers, health-system partners, and the tens of thousands of healthcare professionals practicing at the top of their scope:

Thank you for your continued trust in us; we are building this together.

Media Contact: Nikhil Bilkha, Marketing Director & [email protected]

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company providing a cloud-based precision dosing platform that combines pharmacokinetic models, real-world data, and machine learning to help clinicians individualize therapy. Their software is used by leading hospitals and IDNs to support data-driven dosing decisions across critical therapeutics areas, including infectious diseases, bone marrow transplant, anticoagulation, anticonvulsants, and more. Learn more at www.insight-rx.com

SOURCE InsightRX