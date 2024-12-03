InsightRX to Present Latest Research and Platform Enhancements at ASHP 2024 Midyear

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – the leader in Bayesian model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) software – today announced it will attend the ASHP 2024 Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition as both an exhibitor and presenter. The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

ASHP 2024 is organized by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and will include vendor exhibits, educational sessions, poster presentations, and networking opportunities for pharmacy professionals. Representatives from the InsightRX team will be at booth 1340 in the exhibition hall (available on Monday Dec 9 and Tuesday Dec 10 from 11am - 3pm, and Wed Dec 11 from 11am - 2pm) to meet with visitors and discuss product updates, new features, and benefits of Bayesian MIPD adoption.

Additionally, InsightRX Senior Director of Product & Customer Experience Jonathan Faldasz, PharmD, BCPS, will present a poster from the InsightRX team on Monday, Dec. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. The title of the poster is Proposed Update to the Cockcroft-Gault Equation for Patients with Low Serum Creatinine: Results from a Massive Multi-Site Dataset.

This study evaluated the accuracy of the Cockcroft-Gault equation–long regarded as the gold standard for estimating renal function–in patients with serum creatinine levels below 1 mg/dL. By analyzing data from nearly 100,000 patients, the InsightRX team identified significant inaccuracies in the equation's predictions for this population. In response, they developed a modified equation incorporating adjusted serum creatinine, which demonstrated greatly improved accuracy. The poster will detail these findings and their implications for clinical practice.

Front and center will be demonstrations of a new feature to the Nova platform , InsightRX Gemini, designed to eliminate complexities of manual PK model selection. InsightRX Gemini automatically chooses the best-performing PK model for the patient , based on four common covariates, and was built analyzing approximately 400,000 vancomycin treatment courses contained in the Nova data lake.

When compared to commonly available PK models (seen in "freeware" and various other applications), InsightRX Gemini:

increases dosing accuracy for individual patients up to 47.2%

increases precision by up to 25%

decreases bias by up to 93%

Overall, MIPD dosing activities have increased for a variety of therapeutic areas and hold promise for enhancing workflows and producing more accurate dosing and improved outcomes. In addition to vancomycin, InsightRX offers numerous other Drug Modules, which the team will also present at the exhibition. Several of these were highlighted in recent studies, thought leadership articles, and blog posts by the InsightRX team over the past year, including:

Antifungals – Posaconazole is a pharmacotherapeutic pillar for prophylaxis and treatment of invasive fungal diseases. Dose individualization is critical to achieving adequate antifungal exposure associated with improved outcome. InsightRX validated an MIPD strategy for posaconazole for its fit-for-purpose, an important first step toward dosage optimization with the goal to improve antifungal treatment in clinical practice.

– Posaconazole is a pharmacotherapeutic pillar for prophylaxis and treatment of invasive fungal diseases. Dose individualization is critical to achieving adequate antifungal exposure associated with improved outcome. InsightRX validated an MIPD strategy for posaconazole for its fit-for-purpose, an important first step toward dosage optimization with the goal to improve antifungal treatment in clinical practice. Beta-lactams – Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) can improve PK/PD target attainment of beta-lactam levels and optimize dosing in vulnerable populations. There are still several barriers to widespread adoption of TDM of beta-lactams into routine clinical practice, however, beta-lactam TDM has great potential to improve patient care by optimizing antibiotic dosing, especially in high-risk populations.

– Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) can improve PK/PD target attainment of beta-lactam levels and optimize dosing in vulnerable populations. There are still several barriers to widespread adoption of TDM of beta-lactams into routine clinical practice, however, beta-lactam TDM has great potential to improve patient care by optimizing antibiotic dosing, especially in high-risk populations. Solid organ transplant – Therapeutic drug monitoring is essential with tacrolimus, one of the key immunosuppressive agents used after solid organ transplant. Although most transplant centers rely on trough concentrations drawn immediately before the dose, evidence shows a poor correlation between tacrolimus trough concentrations and outcomes. A 2019 tacrolimus guidance document concludes that Bayesian estimation may be a better way to improve future tacrolimus TDM.

– Therapeutic drug monitoring is essential with tacrolimus, one of the key immunosuppressive agents used after solid organ transplant. Although most transplant centers rely on trough concentrations drawn immediately before the dose, evidence shows a poor correlation between tacrolimus trough concentrations and outcomes. A 2019 tacrolimus guidance document concludes that Bayesian estimation may be a better way to improve future tacrolimus TDM. Bone marrow transplant – Dose personalization improves patient outcomes for many drugs with a narrow therapeutic index and high inter-individuality variability, including busulfan. In a simulated study, InsightRX demonstrated that while area under the curve (AUC) estimates between the two methods showed good correlation, the maximum a posteriori Bayesian (MAP) approach led to higher target attainment for busulfan dosing.

– Dose personalization improves patient outcomes for many drugs with a narrow therapeutic index and high inter-individuality variability, including busulfan. In a simulated study, InsightRX demonstrated that while area under the curve (AUC) estimates between the two methods showed good correlation, the maximum a posteriori Bayesian (MAP) approach led to higher target attainment for busulfan dosing. Anticoagulants – Heparin is a lifesaving mainstay of anticoagulation in patients at high risk of coagulation-related morbidity and mortality. Yet most hospitals struggle to keep their patients at a target heparin exposure, which can result in increased morbidity and mortality from both clotting and bleeding events. Several exciting advances in the use of MIPD for heparin would allow clinicians to better individualize therapy for each treatment course.

– Heparin is a lifesaving mainstay of anticoagulation in patients at high risk of coagulation-related morbidity and mortality. Yet most hospitals struggle to keep their patients at a target heparin exposure, which can result in increased morbidity and mortality from both clotting and bleeding events. Several exciting advances in the use of MIPD for heparin would allow clinicians to better individualize therapy for each treatment course. Inflammatory bowel disease – Efficacy of infliximab in children with inflammatory bowel disease can be enhanced when serum concentrations are measured and further dosing is adjusted to achieve and maintain a target concentration. A recent collaborative study showed that a population pharmacokinetic model may help to predict an individual's infliximab dose requirement.

"InsightRX has enjoyed a year of real growth and accomplishment and we're excited to meet with our colleagues at ASHP in New Orleans to discuss what we've learned and how we plan to continue improving dosing safety and accuracy," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and cofounder of InsightRX. "Model-informed precision dosing holds great promise for contributing to better clinical outcomes and operational efficiency."

