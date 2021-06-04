Insights Automotive Coolant Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Coolant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive coolant market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Automotive coolant or antifreeze is a mixture of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol and water that is used to maintain the temperature of the vehicle within a specific range. It is also used to prevent automobile radiators from overheating in summer or freezing in winters, thus avoiding subsequent breakdowns. In addition to the base fluid, coolants consist of small quantities of corrosion inhibitors and antifoam agents, which enhance the overall effectiveness of the engine. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive coolant market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.



The thriving automotive industry across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for passenger vehicles which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulatory policies for the safe disposal of antifreeze material and its recycling has enhanced the adoption of reusable coolant variants by the end users. Consumers are becoming aware of the need for proper disposal as used coolants contain undissolved heavy metals which are toxic for animals and can contaminate the soil. Additionally, manufacturers are formulating coolants through advanced technologies such as Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT), Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT) and Organic Acid Technology (OAT), which assist in creating silica- and phosphate-free product. Some of the other factors such as improvements in the average lifespan of vehicles, the introduction of environment-friendly coolants and rising disposable incomes of the consumers are also augmenting the growth of the market.



This report provides a deep insight into the global automotive coolant market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the automotive coolant market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Total S.A, ExxonMobil, Castrol Limited, British Petroleum, Cummins Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Chevron, LUKOIL, Motul S.A., Sinopec, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive coolant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive coolant industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive coolant industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive coolant industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive coolant industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive coolant industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive coolant industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Coolant Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Ethylene Glycol

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Propylene Glycol

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Glycerin

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Inorganic Acid

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Organic Acid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid Organic Acid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Two Wheelers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 OEM

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Total S.A

15.3.2 Exxon Mobil

15.3.3 Castrol Limited

15.3.4 British Petroleum

15.3.5 Cummins Inc.

15.3.6 Royal Dutch Shell

15.3.7 BASF

15.3.8 Chevron

15.3.9 LUKOIL

15.3.10 Motul S.A.

15.3.11 Sinopec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4w808



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

