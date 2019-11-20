Insights Care Magazine Names Nautilus Medical the Most Advanced Medical Imaging Solution Provider for 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insights Care magazine and online publication has awarded Nautilus Medical the top spot for the Most Advanced Medical Imaging Provider out of 10 finalists for the cover story.

MatrixRay is for medical professionals or patients to share and store images. Many more tools are included to solve many imaging problems. Annual subscriptions available. Insights Care Nautilus Medical cover story as number one Most Advanced Medical Imaging Solution Provider Nautilus Medical's MatrixRay Viewer and tools for secure exchange of patient images and data.

Radiology is dictating all major medical decisions today, and being able to move the images and patient data from A to B for patients is becoming more and more critical. Insights Care Magazine looked at specific parameters such as cost, security, features, speed, ease of use and other mission critical elements. Nautilus ensures that images and data are in a universal format that allows any system to restore and view the images. This is a huge advantage in overcoming the 17% of unnecessary rescans that cost healthcare billions annually in the US alone.

Medical software is very costly and can contribute to overhead in any facility. "We have customers that pay thousands of dollars a year just to scan in documents to send to PACS or burn onto CDs," says CEO of Nautilus Tim Kelley. He continued, "Having a secure DICOM image management solution at your fingertips with so many features at such a low cost is a benefit to everyone in healthcare." He mentioned that many independent sites with ultrasound and digital x-ray, including major institutions could benefit from using many of these tools without having to pay high licensing fees or support costs.

Nautilus software allows users to import, store, view, edit, annotate, measure, mask data, anonymize, along with scanning of documents to DICOM, DICOM conversion, print any app to DICOM, route studies and much more. "It is an honor to be chosen number one in this crowded sector," says Director of Sales- Richard Rost. Mr. Rost continued "Our customers appreciate our attention to security in a market that is full of breaches."

There are many critical situations where scanning documents, printing to DICOM, converting to DICOM, anonymizing and more that can provide important data to a patient file. As we move towards outcome-based healthcare, getting as much data together to make better clinical decisions requires software that is easy to use and is low cost. "80% of the time radiology images are exchanged missing critical data that may change the treatment of a patient and complete data profiles result in better outcomes," says Mr. Kelley. He continued, "We have an opportunity to change the cost of healthcare and produce better results which should be everyone's top priority."

Nautilus Medical will be showcasing their technology at the RSNA with their partner Samsung in booth 4738 December 1-5th at McCormick Place Chicago.

About Nautilus Medical: Nautilus Medical is an industry leader in the field of radiology for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information. Nautilus is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced software on the market. With more than 3000 users, and 32 of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Northwestern, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, Columbia, Cornell, Shriner's and many more. Nautilus has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries. Recently Nautilus has partnered with Neurologica, a subsidiary of Samsung to grow solutions in radiology.

