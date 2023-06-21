Insights for CISOs: 2022-2023 Annual Compendium - An Actionable Guide to Help Chief Information Security Officers in their Selection of Security Solutions

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insights for CISOs: 2022 Annual Compendium" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cybersecurity research team has developed this annual compendium to help CISOs in every industry understand the main issues relating to a range of security solutions. 

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a seismic shift across every industry and region - cybersecurity was no exception. The rapid and widespread adoption of remote working, migration to the cloud, acceleration of digital transformation (DT) efforts, and the ever-evolving nature of threats have resulted in significant challenges for chief information security officers (CISOs) throughout 2022.

Takeaways from this compendium will help organizations determine which solutions most closely meet their business needs and provide practical insight to support vendor selection.

Why is this compendium valuable for CISOs?

  • It provides practical advice on how to enhance the security posture and select vendors.
  • It highlights major trends and developments across several security solution areas that the publisher covers in detail through its syndicated research.
  • It helps CISOs understand the threat landscape and their exposure to vulnerabilities.
  • It highlights the main cybersecurity trends for 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Research Summary

  • Research Summary
  • Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem*
  • Cybersecurity Solutions the Compendium Covers

3 Breach and Attack Simulation

  • BAS - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the BAS Industry
  • BAS - Key Trends
  • BAS - Key Competitors
  • BAS - Insights and Recommendations
  • BAS - Trends to Watch in 2023

4 Cloud-native Application Protection Platform

  • CNAPP - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CNAPP Industry
  • CNAPP - Key Trends
  • CNAPP - Insights and Recommendations
  • CNAPP - Key Competitors
  • CNAPP - Trends to Watch in 2023

5 Cloud Workload Protection

  • CWP - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CWP Industry
  • CWP - Key Trends
  • CWP - Insights and Recommendations
  • CWP - Key Competitors
  • CWP - Trends to Watch in 2023

6 Cyberthreat Intelligence and Threat Intelligence Platforms

  • CTI and TIPs - Definitions
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CTI and TIP Industries
  • CTI and TIPs - Key Trends
  • CTI and TIPs - Key Competitors
  • CTI and TIPs - Insights and Recommendations
  • CTI and TIPs - Trends to Watch in 2023

7 Digital Risk Protection

  • DRP - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DRP Industry
  • DRP - Key Trends
  • DRP - Insights and Recommendations
  • DRP - Key Competitors
  • DRP - Trends to Watch in 2023

8 Email Security

  • Email Security - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Email Security Industry
  • Email Security - Key Trends
  • Email Security - Insights and Recommendations
  • Email Security - Key Competitors
  • Email Security - Trends to Watch in 2023

9 Endpoint Security

  • Endpoint Security - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry
  • Endpoint Security - Key Trends
  • Endpoint Security - Insights and Recommendations
  • Endpoint Security - Key Competitors
  • Endpoint Security - Trends to Watch in 2023

10 Identity and Access Management

  • IAM - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IAM Industry
  • IAM - Key Trends
  • IAM - Key Competitors
  • IAM - Insights and Recommendations
  • IAM - Trends to Watch in 2023

11 Managed Detection and Response

  • MDR - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MDR Industry
  • MDR - Key Trends
  • MDR - Insights and Recommendations
  • MDR - Key Competitors
  • MDR - Trends to Watch in 2023

12 Privileged Access Management

  • PAM - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the PAM Industry
  • PAM - Key Trends
  • PAM - Insights and Recommendations
  • PAM - Key Competitors
  • PAM - Trends to Watch in 2023

13 Public Transport Layer Security Certificate

  • Public TLS Certificate - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Public TLS Certificate Industry
  • Public TLS Certificate - Key Trends
  • Public TLS Certificate - Insights and Recommendations
  • Public TLS Certificate - Key Competitors
  • Public TLS Certificate - Trends to Watch in 2023

14 Secure Access Service Edge

  • SASE - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SASE Industry
  • SASE - Key Trends
  • SASE - Key Competitors
  • SASE - Insights and Recommendations
  • SASE - Trends to Watch in 2023

15 Secure SD-WAN

  • Secure SD-WAN - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Secure SD-WAN Industry
  • Secure SD-WAN - Key Trends
  • Secure SD-WAN - Key Competitors
  • Secure SD-WAN - Insights and Recommendations
  • Secure SD-WAN - Trends to Watch in 2023

16 Security Awareness Training

  • SAT - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the SAT Industry
  • SAT - Key Trends
  • SAT - Insights and Recommendations
  • SAT - Key Competitors
  • SAT - Trends to Watch in 2023

17 Transport Layer Security Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases

  • TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases Industry
  • TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Key Trends
  • TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Insights and Recommendations
  • TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Key Competitors
  • TLS Certificates for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Trends to Watch in 2023

18 Web Application Firewall

  • WAF - Definition
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the WAF Industry
  • WAF - Key Trends
  • WAF - Key Competitors
  • WAF - Insights and Recommendations
  • WAF - Trends to Watch in 2023

