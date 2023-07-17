Insights Into China's $45.5+ Billion Console Games Sector, Forecast to 2027 - Featuring Alibaba, NetEase, Nintendo, Sony & Tencent Among Others

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Console Games & 5-Year Forecast Report 2023" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new report on the Console Games market in China reveals significant growth opportunities for businesses aiming to enter the lucrative Chinese gaming market. The report provides comprehensive insights and analysis on key trends, market size and forecast, growth drivers and inhibitors, major gaming platforms, regulations, and more.

China has emerged as a global powerhouse in the gaming industry, with Chinese game companies expanding their reach globally and making bold investments at higher rates than ever. As the country reopens and its gaming sector sees a rebound, understanding the Chinese gaming scene is crucial for businesses to tap into this thriving market.

Key findings from the report include:

Robust Market Growth:

The total market for PC, mobile, and console games revenue in China was $45.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed $57 billion by 2027.

was in 2022 and is projected to exceed by 2027. By 2027, China is expected to have 730 million gamers, despite a declining population, indicating a rising demand for gaming.

Console Market Insights:

China's domestic console market generated $2.29 billion in 2022, representing a 7.8% year-on-year growth.

in 2022, representing a 7.8% year-on-year growth. The number of console gamers reached 16.7 million in 2022, reflecting an 8.3% year-on-year increase.

2023 is projected to be the peak year for console hardware sales as supply meets demand, overcoming previous supply issues.

The console hardware and software market in China is forecasted to reach $2.48 billion in 2027, with a 5-year CAGR of 1.6%.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Market Size and Forecast: Comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2027, including hardware, software, and services, as well as console gamer size.

Growth Drivers and Inhibitors: Analysis of key factors driving and hindering mobile games revenue in 2023 and beyond, with an overall outlook for 2023.

Sony Playstation: Hardware launch data, updates, notable developments, and sales figures for PlayStation 4 and 5.

Nintendo Switch and Successor: Hardware launch data, updates, premium games, notable developments, and insights into the anticipated next-generation console.

Microsoft Xbox: Hardware launch data, updates, and sales figures for Xbox Series X|S.

Gamer Survey Results and Analysis: Proprietary survey findings on Chinese gamers' demand, spending behavior, and usage of console games.

Console Industry Trends: Exploration of portable console gaming, console game development investments, cloud gaming, and risk factors of non-licensed imported games.

Esports and Livestreaming: Analysis of console esports games and events, along with a survey on esports and streaming.

Regulations and M&A: Overview of new regulations, industry body measures, NPPA licensing and forecasts, and investment activity.

The report offers valuable insights to businesses looking to understand the Chinese gaming market and leverage its immense potential.

About the Report:

The "Console Games Market in China" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Chinese gaming industry, including market size, trends, growth drivers, major gaming platforms, regulations, and more. It offers actionable insights and strategic guidance to businesses aiming to tap into the lucrative Chinese gaming market.

