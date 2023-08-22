Insights into Key Categories and Applications Driving the Functional Proteins Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Proteins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for functional proteins is analyzed in this report, encompassing various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides insights into recent, current, and future trends in the functional proteins market, highlighting key categories such as Whey Protein Isolates, Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein, Casein & Caseinates, and other types.

The analysis includes historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, and projections up to 2030, along with percentage CAGR calculations.

The study covers applications of functional proteins in areas like animal nutrition, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and functional foods, presenting a comprehensive overview of the market landscape.

Global Functional Proteins Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Functional Proteins estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Whey Protein Isolates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydrolysates segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

The Functional Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Nutrition

AMCO Proteins

APC Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods AMBA

Cargill

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Frieslandcampina

Glanbia PLC

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

Saputo Ingredients

