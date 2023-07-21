Insights into South Africa's Embedded Insurance Sector: A $3.4 Billion Growth Potential

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This databook provides a detailed data-centric analysis of market opportunities across more than 50 segments in the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth and asset-based finance sectors.

Market Overview:

According to the publisher, the embedded finance industry in South Africa is projected to grow by 47.1% annually, reaching US$850.2 million in 2023. The industry is expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.6% during 2023-2029. The revenues from embedded finance in the country are anticipated to increase from US$850.2 million in 2023 to reach US$3,431.1 million by 2029.

Key Topics Covered:

The databook covers a wide range of topics related to the embedded finance industry in South Africa, including:

About this Report: Summary, Methodology, Definitions South Africa Embedded Finance Industry Market: Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors South Africa Embedded Finance by End Use Industry: Market Share Analysis by Key Sector

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail, Logistics, Telecom, Manufacturing, Consumer Health, Other South Africa Embedded Finance by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities South Africa Embedded Finance by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms South Africa Embedded Insurance Industry: Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029 South Africa Embedded Insurance by End Use Industry: Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments

Revenue Trend Analysis for Consumer Products, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport & Logistics, Other South Africa Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segment: Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for B2B Insurance, B2C Insurance South Africa Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering: Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering

Revenue Trend Analysis for Product Based Insurance, Service Based Insurance South Africa Embedded Insurance by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities South Africa Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms South Africa Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel

Revenue Trend Analysis for Embedded Sales, Bancassurance, Brokers/IFA's, Tied Agents South Africa Embedded Insurance by Type of Insurance: Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance

Revenue Trend Analysis for Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance South Africa Embedded Lending Industry: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029 South Africa Embedded Lending by Consumer Segment: Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for Business Lending, Consumer Lending South Africa Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors: Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods Lending, IT & Software Services, Transport & Logistics, Manufacturing & Distribution, Real Estate, Other South Africa Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors: Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods Lending, Home Improvement, Leisure & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Education, Automotive, Financial Services, Other South Africa Embedded Lending by Type of Lending: Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending

Revenue Trend Analysis for BNPL Lending, POS Lending, Personal Loans South Africa Embedded Lending by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities South Africa Embedded Lending by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms South Africa Embedded Payment Industry: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029 South Africa Embedded Payment by End Use Segment: Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods, Digital Products & Services, Utility Bill Payment, Travel & Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Office Supplies & Equipment, Other South Africa Embedded Payment by Consumer Segment: Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

Revenue Trend Analysis for B2B Payment, B2C Payment South Africa Embedded Payment by Business Model: Market Share Analysis by Business Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities South Africa Embedded Payment by Distribution Model: Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms South Africa Embedded Wealth Management Industry: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029 South Africa Asset Based Finance Management Industry: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029 South Africa Asset Based Finance by Type of Assets: Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets

Revenue Trend Analysis for Soft Assets, Hard Assets South Africa Asset Based Finance by End User: Market Share Analysis by End User

Revenue Trend Analysis for SME's, Large Enterprises



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n99p8n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets