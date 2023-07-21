Insights into South Africa's Embedded Insurance Sector: A $3.4 Billion Growth Potential

The "South Africa Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of market opportunities across more than 50 segments in the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth and asset-based finance sectors.

This databook provides a detailed data-centric analysis of market opportunities across more than 50 segments in the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth and asset-based finance sectors.

Market Overview:

According to the publisher, the embedded finance industry in South Africa is projected to grow by 47.1% annually, reaching US$850.2 million in 2023. The industry is expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.6% during 2023-2029. The revenues from embedded finance in the country are anticipated to increase from US$850.2 million in 2023 to reach US$3,431.1 million by 2029.

Key Topics Covered:

The databook covers a wide range of topics related to the embedded finance industry in South Africa, including:

  1. About this Report:
    • Summary, Methodology, Definitions
  2. South Africa Embedded Finance Industry Market:
    • Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
    • Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors
  3. South Africa Embedded Finance by End Use Industry:
    • Market Share Analysis by Key Sector
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail, Logistics, Telecom, Manufacturing, Consumer Health, Other
  4. South Africa Embedded Finance by Business Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Business Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities
  5. South Africa Embedded Finance by Distribution Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms
  6. South Africa Embedded Insurance Industry:
    • Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
  7. South Africa Embedded Insurance by End Use Industry:
    • Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Consumer Products, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport & Logistics, Other
  8. South Africa Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segment:
    • Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for B2B Insurance, B2C Insurance
  9. South Africa Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering:
    • Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Product Based Insurance, Service Based Insurance
  10. South Africa Embedded Insurance by Business Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Business Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities
  11. South Africa Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms
  12. South Africa Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel:
    • Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Embedded Sales, Bancassurance, Brokers/IFA's, Tied Agents
  13. South Africa Embedded Insurance by Type of Insurance:
    • Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance
  14. South Africa Embedded Lending Industry:
    • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
  15. South Africa Embedded Lending by Consumer Segment:
    • Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Business Lending, Consumer Lending
  16. South Africa Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors:
    • Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods Lending, IT & Software Services, Transport & Logistics, Manufacturing & Distribution, Real Estate, Other
  17. South Africa Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors:
    • Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods Lending, Home Improvement, Leisure & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Education, Automotive, Financial Services, Other
  18. South Africa Embedded Lending by Type of Lending:
    • Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for BNPL Lending, POS Lending, Personal Loans
  19. South Africa Embedded Lending by Business Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Business Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities
  20. South Africa Embedded Lending by Distribution Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms
  21. South Africa Embedded Payment Industry:
    • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
  22. South Africa Embedded Payment by End Use Segment:
    • Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Retail & Consumer Goods, Digital Products & Services, Utility Bill Payment, Travel & Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Office Supplies & Equipment, Other
  23. South Africa Embedded Payment by Consumer Segment:
    • Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for B2B Payment, B2C Payment
  24. South Africa Embedded Payment by Business Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Business Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Platforms, Enablers, Regulatory Entities
  25. South Africa Embedded Payment by Distribution Model:
    • Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Own Platforms, Third Party Platforms
  26. South Africa Embedded Wealth Management Industry:
    • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
  27. South Africa Asset Based Finance Management Industry:
    • Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
  28. South Africa Asset Based Finance by Type of Assets:
    • Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for Soft Assets, Hard Assets
  29. South Africa Asset Based Finance by End User:
    • Market Share Analysis by End User
    • Revenue Trend Analysis for SME's, Large Enterprises


