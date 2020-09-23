Insights into the Automotive Ceramics Industry in Europe to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Automotive Ceramics Market By Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), By Material (Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Advanced ceramics are a special class of ceramics which exhibit enhanced properties. These ceramics are developed primarily to address the drawbacks of standard ceramics and satisfy the increasing demands of different end-use industries. Advanced ceramics have advanced features including corrosion resistance, hardness, high tensile strength, thermal stability, and ballistic safety.

The rising demand in the end-user industries for advanced ceramics is the key factor driving the market growth during the forecast years. However, the increasing automobile and electrical & electronic industry are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the advanced ceramics market in developing regions. In addition to this, the feasible substitution of metal and plastics, among others, with advanced ceramics in the automotive industry is also projected to lead to market growth.



Advanced ceramic technologies are growing in insulating, semiconducting, and superconducting, magnetic, and piezoelectric technologies. Growth in the sector is attributed to the increasing growth of the automotive, machinery, and electrical and electronics industry. Additionally, the benefits of advanced alumina ceramics, such as weather and corrosion resistance, are expected to contribute to the segment's growth.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Group, Corning, Inc., 3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, IBIDEN Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., CoorsTek, Inc., and Elan Technology, Inc.



