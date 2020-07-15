Insights into the Automotive Instrumental Panel Global Industry to 2024 - Leading Players Include Delphi Automotive, Bosch & Denso Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Instrumental Panel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in automotive instrumental panel have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional mechanical instrument cluster to reconfigurable electronic instrument cluster. The rising wave of new technologies, such as analog, hybrid, and digital display technologies are creating significant potential for automotive instrumental panel in various vehicles to provide real time information of speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge and other customized instrument panel features.



In automotive instrumental panel market, various technologies, such as analog, hybrid, and digital are used. Increase demand for advanced vehicle features in display and infotainment, growing adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in high end cars, and rising demand for electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for various automotive instrumental panel technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive instrumental panel market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive instrument panel technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the automotive instrumental panel companies profiled in this report include Continental, Nippon, Delphi Automotive, Bosch, Denso, Visteon Corporation, Johnson Controls, Yazaki Corporation, and E-Lead.



Key Questions Answered:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive instrument panel market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive instrument panel market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the new technology developments in automotive instrument panel market? Which companies are leading these developments? What are the latest developments in automotive instrument panel technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive instrument panel market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive instrument panel technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Instrumental Panel Technologies

3.3: Competitive Intensity

3.4: Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1: Automotive Instrumental Panels Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1: Analog Instrument Cluster

4.2.2: Hybrid Instrument Cluster

4.2.3: Digital Instrument Cluster

4.3: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1: Passenger Cars

4.3.1.1: Compact Cars

4.3.1.2: Mid-Size Cars

4.3.1.3: Luxury Cars

4.3.1.4: SUVs

4.3.2: Light Commercial Vehicles



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1: Automotive Instrumental Panel Market by Region

5.2: North American Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.2.1: United States Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.2.2: Canadian Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.2.3: Mexican Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.3: European Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.3.1: The United Kingdom Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.3.2: German Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.3.3: French Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.4: APAC Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.4.1: Chinese Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.4.2: Japanese Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.4.3: Indian Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.4.4: South Korean Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market

5.5: ROW Automotive Instrumental Panel Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Instrumental Panel Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Instrumental Panel Market by Technology

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Instrumental Panel Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Instrumental Panel Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Automotive Instrumental Panel Market

8.4: Disruption Potential

8.5: Strategic Analysis

8.5.1: New Product Development

8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Instrumental Panel Market

8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Instrumental Panel Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: Continental

9.2: Nippon

9.3: Delphi Automotive

9.4: Bosch

9.5: Denso

9.6: Visteon Corporation

9.7: Johnson Controls

9.8: Yazaki Corporation

9.9: E-Lead



