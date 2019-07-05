Insights Into the Global Adhesive Tapes Market, 2019: Automotive Industry Dominates Consumption

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesive Tapes Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from lightweight automotive vehicles and increasing demand from the packaging and medical industries.



Key Highlights



The packaging industry dominated the adhesive tapes market in 2018 by adding value to various manufacturing sectors including agriculture, pharma, retail, FMCG, etc.

Usage of adhesive clips as an alternative to stitches is likely to act as an opportunity in the future

Asia-Pacific dominated the adhesive tape market across the globe with the most significant consumption from countries such as China and India .

Market Trends



Automotive Industry Dominated Consumption of Adhesive Tapes

Adhesive tape is a combination of a material and an adhesive film which is used to bond or join objects together instead of using fasteners, screws, or welding. Adhesive tapes enable its use at Room temperature and can protect the surface area.

Weight reduction has become an essential part of vehicle design with increasing consumer and government calls for lower carbon emissions, enhanced passenger comfort, passenger safety, and improved performance.

Also, the development of smaller and more efficient power systems added importance on the need for lighter & more efficient designs.

Automotive adhesive tapes are designed to withstand varied environmental conditions including moisture, salt spray, temperature variances, and UV radiation.

Due to the advanced properties of adhesives tapes such as its acoustic insulating properties and vibration absorption has significantly reduced the amount of noise inside the vehicle.

Pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes are highly used in specialist vehicle and transportation systems to bond the outer vehicle skin to the supporting structure.

Hence, with the rapid increase in demand from the automotive segment across the globe, the market for adhesive tapes is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific dominated the Adhesive tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue so during the forecast period. Japan is one of the major markets for adhesive tapes owing to the massive production of appliances, and health care products.

dominated the Adhesive tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue so during the forecast period. is one of the major markets for adhesive tapes owing to the massive production of appliances, and health care products. The growing packaging industries in countries like China , Japan , and India are further expected to augment the demand for adhesive tapes market.

, , and are further expected to augment the demand for adhesive tapes market. China state council announced a 10-year manufacturing plan called Made in China 2025, which focuses on high-end equipment manufacturing in various segments like automotive, appliances, etc. This is expected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the country.

state council announced a 10-year manufacturing plan called Made in 2025, which focuses on high-end equipment manufacturing in various segments like automotive, appliances, etc. This is expected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the country. China remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in China , there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles.

remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in , there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles. From the above-mentioned factors, it is evident that the demand for adhesive tapes is expected to further increase in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The adhesive tapes market is highly fragmented. The major companies include 3M, Henkel, DowDuPont, Avery Dennison, and H.B. Fuller.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Light Weight Automotive Vehicles

4.1.2 Rapidly Growing Demand from the Packaging & Medical Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulations on Raw Materials used for Manufacturing

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water based

5.1.2 Solvent based

5.1.3 Hot-melt

5.1.4 Reactive

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Health care

5.2.3 Packaging

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Resin

5.3.1 Acrylic

5.3.2 Epoxy

5.3.3 Rubber based

5.3.4 Silicone

5.3.5 Polyurethane

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Avery Dennison

6.4.3 Berry Plastics

6.4.4 Bostik S.A.

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 H.B. Fuller

6.4.7 Henkel

6.4.8 Lintec Corporation

6.4.9 Mactac

6.4.10 Nitto Denko Corporation Japan

6.4.11 RPM International

6.4.12 Scapa

6.4.13 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

6.4.14 sika AG

6.4.15 Tesa



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Usage of Adhesive Clips as an Alternative to Stitches



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k8ldz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

