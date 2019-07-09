Insights Into the Global Flash Memory Card Market (2019-2024) Featuring SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, and More
The global flash memory card market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2013-2018.
The increasing penetration of the internet has resulted in escalating adoption of smartphones across the globe. This, along with the popularity of social media, is providing a positive thrust to the global flash memory card market.
The data transfer rates for reading and writing flash memory cards is much higher when compared to traditional storage media. In addition to this, these cards are compatible with most devices and do not require any external programming. The convenience offered by these cards has facilitated their adoption among consumers.
An increase in the sales of digital cameras such as DSLRs, coupled with the growing demand for high-resolution images with near-perfect color reproduction, is accelerating the consumption of storage devices such as flash memory cards worldwide.
Rapid urbanization, inflating expendable incomes, improving standards of living and technological advancements across the globe are some of the other factors which have contributed to the growth of the global flash memory card market.
Topics Covered
sm
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flash Memory Card Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 SD
6.2 Memory Sticks
6.3 MMC
6.4 Compact Flash
6.5 Picture Card
6.6 Smart Media
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.2 Online
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Smart Devices
8.2 Cameras and Camcorders
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Research & Development
10.3 Manufacturing
10.4 Marketing
10.5 Distribution
10.6 Exports
10.7 End-User
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Flash Memory Card Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Manufacturing Process
14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
- SanDisk
- IMEC
- Corsair
- G.SKILL International Enterprise
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Mushkin
- Kingston
- Samsung
- SK Hynix
- Toshiba
- Transcend Information
