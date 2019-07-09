Insights Into the Global Flash Memory Card Market (2019-2024) Featuring SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, and More

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flash Memory Card Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flash memory card market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2013-2018.

The increasing penetration of the internet has resulted in escalating adoption of smartphones across the globe. This, along with the popularity of social media, is providing a positive thrust to the global flash memory card market.



The data transfer rates for reading and writing flash memory cards is much higher when compared to traditional storage media. In addition to this, these cards are compatible with most devices and do not require any external programming. The convenience offered by these cards has facilitated their adoption among consumers.



An increase in the sales of digital cameras such as DSLRs, coupled with the growing demand for high-resolution images with near-perfect color reproduction, is accelerating the consumption of storage devices such as flash memory cards worldwide.



Rapid urbanization, inflating expendable incomes, improving standards of living and technological advancements across the globe are some of the other factors which have contributed to the growth of the global flash memory card market.



Topics Covered

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flash Memory Card Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 SD

6.2 Memory Sticks

6.3 MMC

6.4 Compact Flash

6.5 Picture Card

6.6 Smart Media



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Offline

7.2 Online



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smart Devices

8.2 Cameras and Camcorders

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research & Development

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 Marketing

10.5 Distribution

10.6 Exports

10.7 End-User



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Flash Memory Card Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



SanDisk

IMEC

Corsair

G.SKILL International Enterprise

Micron Technology Inc.

Mushkin

Kingston

Samsung

SK Hynix

Toshiba

Transcend Information

