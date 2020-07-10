Insights into the IT Operations Analytics Global Industry to 2024 - Strategic Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in IT operations analytics has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional operation research to advanced machine learning. The rising wave of new technologies, such as machine learning and predictive analytics are creating significant potential in infrastructure management and network & security management applications, and driving the demand for IT operations analytics.



In IT operations analytics market, various technologies, such as visual analytics, machine-based learning, predictive analytics, user-behavior analytics, and root-cause analytics are used in various applications for retrieve, analyze, and report data for IT operations. Increasing IT operations data and advancements in bring your own device (BYOD) & Internet of Things (IOT) are creating new opportunities for various IT operations analytics technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global IT operations analytics (ITOA) market by application, technology, and region.



Some of the IT operations analytics (ITOA) companies profiled in this report include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Splunk, Microsoft Corporation, Evolven Software, ExtraHop Networks, VMware, and Prelert



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in IT operations analytics (ITOA) market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in IT operations analytics (ITOA) market? What are the latest developments in IT operations analytics (ITOA) technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this IT operations analytics (ITOA) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this IT operations analytics (ITOA) technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Visual Analytics

4.2.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.2.3. Predictive Analytics

4.2.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.2.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Real-Time Log Analytics

4.3.1.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.1.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.1.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.1.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.1.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.2. Application Performance Management

4.3.2.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.2.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.2.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.2.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.2.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.3. Infrastructure Management

4.3.3.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.3.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.3.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.3.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.3.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.4. Network and Security Management

4.3.4.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.4.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.4.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.4.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.4.5. Root-Cause Analytics

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Visual Analytics

4.3.5.2. Machine-Based Learning

4.3.5.3. Predictive Analytics

4.3.5.4. User-Behavior Analytics

4.3.5.5. Root-Cause Analytics



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market by Region

5.2. North American IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.2.1. United States IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3. European IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3.2. German IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.3.3. French IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4. APAC IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market

5.5. ROW IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities Analysis by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities Analysis by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities Analysis by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Oracle Corporation

9.2. IBM Corporation

9.3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

9.4. Splunk, Microsoft Corporation

9.5. Evolven Software

9.6. ExtraHop Networks

9.7. VMware

9.8. Prelert



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6epcnn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

