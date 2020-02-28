Insights into the Stress Management Industry: Global Trends from 2018 to 2019 and CAGR Through 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stress Management Industry: Global Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an exhaustive description and evaluation of the global stress management market. It provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights into the report, which aligns with the goals and objectives of our intended customers. The projections are verified through intensive primary and secondary research.



It will enable clients to obtain investment in the stress management industry on the basis of the current business scenario, trends and futuristic development in the segments. Keeping in mind the client's needs, the report provides expert insights into the global stress management industry, its services and market trends. The market is forecasted through a bottom-up approach, which includes evaluation of the market through revenues generated by the key vendors of the market.



It consists of market statistics that are unveiled by affirmed private publishers and various public organizations. The data encompasses the vogue and the newest industry players along with their pre-eminent company profiles. The information is thoroughly examined through extensive primary and secondary research carried by the research analysts.



Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statement of stress management market players, annual sales of market players and the average cost of software and services are considered for market estimations. A large number of stress management market players and potential startups are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.



The report on the stress management market provides a market overview, assesses modes of treatment, provides an end-user analysis, and analyzes the stress management market by mode of treatment, age group and end-user. The major companies that were profiled in the report include a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections, and market shares.



The Report Includes:

52 tables

Detailed study and industry analysis of the global stress management market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

A broad range of psychotherapies and techniques that are aimed at controlling the level of stress in individuals, primarily chronic stress along with several drugs and devices, available in the market for the treatment of stress

Data corresponding to a number of cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety; as well as the prevalence and incidence rates

Elaboration on the role of regulatory protocols, current and developing technologies, and other macroeconomic factors shaping the stress management marketplace

Profile description of market-leading companies, their product portfolios and recent developments, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lupin Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Trends

Antidepressant Demand Slows

Europe Dominates the Global Stress Management Market

Government Awareness Campaigns for Mental Health

Emerging Focus on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Depression

Introduction of New Apps for Stress Management

Potential Growth of Off-Label Stress Reducers Such as ASMR

Market Dynamics

Factors Driving the Growth of the Market

Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Treatment Type

Drugs and Medications

Antidepressant Drugs

Atypical Antipsychotics

Beta-Blockers

Others (Benzodiazepines)

Therapies and Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Wearable Devices and Apps

ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Age Group

Children

Adults

Elderly

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Wearables and Smart Devices for Stress Relief

Significant FDA Approvals for Neurological Therapies

Recent FDA Approvals

Key Suppliers and Manufacturers

Eli Lilly and Co.

Otsuka Holding Co., Ltd.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Strategies

Product Launches and Approvals

Collaborations and Partnerships

Geographical Expansion

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Alkermes Plc

Allergan Plc

Apple Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Azumio Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.

Biocontrol Medical Ltd.

Brainsway Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Caeden Inc.

Darta Systems

Devon Medical Products Inc.

Electromedical Products International Inc.

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Facemetrics Ltd.

Fisher Wallace Laboratories Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Headspace Inc.

Ibreve Ltd.

Interaxon Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Lief Therapeutics

Livanova Plc

Lupin Ltd.

Mag & More Gmbh

Magventure Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mood Tracker Web Media Llc

Mylan N.V.

Neuronetics Inc.

Neurosigma Inc.

Neuvana Llc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sanvello Health Inc.

Spire Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thync Global Inc.

Tingles Inc.

Walden Medical Neuro Digital Therapies LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g5c36

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

