Insights Into the World Ceramic Tiles Market (2019-2024): Trends & Challenges Shaping the Future of the Industry

The global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024.

Increasing construction spending is the key factor in driving the ceramic tiles market globally.

China , Japan , and India construction business are experiencing robust growth owing to boost industry growth in the Asia-Pacific market, as well as global market. Rising disposable income and high population other factors which are possibly Influencing the construction sector so as the ceramic tiles market.

The ceramics tiles market is accounting for about 80% of the Non-resilient flooring market.

However, governmental regulations pertaining to the carbon emissions in the production of ceramic tiles hamper market growth.

Ceramic tiles are widely applicable in residential and commercial buildings, owing to their durability and crack resistance nature. Protective coatings on ceramic tiles offer high water resistance, stain protection, and cleanup.

Global consumption of ceramic tiles is consistently increased against the backdrop of post-crisis recovery of the global economy and growth of construction in Asia-Pacific . Prior, the market fluctuated slightly, remaining stable on the whole. As a result, the consumption of ceramic tiles increased significantly over recent years.

. Prior, the market fluctuated slightly, remaining stable on the whole. As a result, the consumption of ceramic tiles increased significantly over recent years. Asia-Pacific dominated the consumption of ceramic tile in 2017, accounting the major percentage of the global market. Asia-Pacific's leadership is due to high construction volumes amid strong economic growth and a large population.

dominated the consumption of ceramic tile in 2017, accounting the major percentage of the global market. leadership is due to high construction volumes amid strong economic growth and a large population. Ceramic tiles are extensively used in new residential as well as in home improvement activities. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are used in commercial applications such as malls and shopping centers as well as work and office spaces.

Over the years, Asian countries saw a significant increase in the production of ceramic tiles. In 2008, Asia produced three times the volume of tiles manufactured in the European Union.

produced three times the volume of tiles manufactured in the European Union. In Asia , the ceramic tile production rose at an average annual rate of 6.8% from 2008 to 2017. The region accounts large percentage of global ceramic tiles market.

The report covers major international players operating in the Global Ceramic Tiles Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



