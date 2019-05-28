Insights Into the World Market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) 2016-2019 & 2024 with Profiles on 46 Market Players

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) in Units.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty & Heavy Duty Trucks

Medium Duty & Heavy Duty Buses

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:

NGV OEMs

AB Volvo ( Sweden )

) Alexander Dennis Limited ( Scotland )

) Autocar, LLC ( USA )

) Daimler AG ( Germany )

) Ford Motor Company ( USA )

) General Motors Company ( USA )

) GILLIG, LLC ( USA )

) Isuzu Motors Ltd. ( Japan )

) Iveco Bus ( France )

) MAN SE ( Germany )

( ) Maruti Suzuki India Limited ( India )

) Volkswagen AG ( Germany )

) Natural Gas Vehicles Component Manufacturers

Agility Fuel Systems ( USA )

) Altech-Eco Corp. ( USA )

) Clean Air Power Limited (UK)

Cummins, Inc. ( USA )

) Quantum Fuel Systems LLC ( USA )

) Venchurs Vehicle Systems ( USA )

) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Westport Innovations ( Canada )

) Worthington Industries ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry Shifts Focus to Cleaner Technologies

Growing Stringency of Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on NGVs

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives Catalyze Adoption Rates in the Market

Enhanced Tax Sops to Fuel Growth and Encourage Infrastructure Development

CV Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Corporate Carbon Footprint Goals & Achieve Higher Fuel Economy

Soft Oil Prices & the Resulting Narrowing of Cost Differentials Step Up the Competition Posed by Conventional Automobiles

Why Global Oil Prices Have Fallen?

What Does it Mean for the NGV Market?

Natural Gas Production & Pricing Scenario: A Review

Led by the U.S, Natural Gas Production Continues to Rise

Unlike Stable Prices in the U.S. & Europe, Prices in Asia Turn Volatile

EVs Cast a Long Shadow of Threat Across the NGV Market

Developing Markets Led by Asia-Pacific to Power Future Growth in the Market

Developed Markets Lay Low

Emerging Markets Use NGVs as a Bridge To a Cleaner Future

Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration

NGV Methane Emissions & Methane Emissions from the Natural Gas Supply Chain Threaten to Erode Climatic Benefit

Rise of Bio-CNG Vehicles to Counter the Methane Emission Threat to Benefit NGVs

Adsorbent Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Promises Higher Density Fuel Storage and Easier Refueling for Light Duty Vehicles

Logistics & Public Transportation: The Largest Markets for NGVs

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for NGVs in the Logistics Industry

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate Fuel

Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for NGVs in Road Freight Transportation

Natural Gas-Powered Bus Rapid Transit Services Ensure Mobility with Reduced Emissions

Retrofitted CNG Vehicles Expand Market Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Luxury Vehicles Adopt CNG to Meet Stringent EU CO2 Reduction Targets



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Natural Gas Vehicles: An Overview

Natural Gas: A Significant Alternative Fuel

Natural Gas Vehicles: Relevance, Benefits and Hindrances

Natural Gas Vehicles by Vehicle Class

Light Duty NGVs

Medium and Heavy Duty NGVs

Non-Road NGVs

NGVs by Fuel Supply

NGV Segments

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Vehicles

NGV Refueling

Other Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Propane/LPG

Methanol

Ethanol

Electricity

Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Biodiesel

Introduction

Sources and Types of Biodiesel

Vehicular Emissions

The Cost Factor

Performance Characteristics

Dimethyl-Ether (DME)

Properties of DME

Production of DME

Applications of DME

DME in Transportation

DME in Fuel Cells

A Review of How NGVs Scores Over Conventional Vehicles

Gasoline, Diesel & CNG



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

EGS Trucks Launches Ankai Natural Gas Buses

GAZ Group Launches CNG Vehicles

IVECO Launches Novel Daily Blue Power Range of LCVs

Volvo Trucks Unveils Heavy Duty Trucks

Scania CV Releases XT Range of Trucks

VW Launches Natural Gas Powered VW Polo Cars

Landi Renzo Unveils CNG-Powered Ford F-150 Truck

Nissan Unveils 2017 TITAN Crew Cab Range



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Westport Inks Development and Supply Agreement with Tata Motors

Mazda Motor Announces Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 Vision

Carrier Transicold Inks Agreement with Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems and Honda Turkey Sign Supply Agreement

Westport Innovations Merges with Fuel Systems Solutions

IMPCO Inks Distribution Agreement with Zebulon

GM Discontinues Production of CNG Chevrolet Impala Sedan



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)

The United States (25)

(25) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (24)

(24) France (3)

(3) Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Latin America (1)

