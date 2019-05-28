Insights Into the World Market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) 2016-2019 & 2024 with Profiles on 46 Market Players
May 28, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) in Units.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Light Duty Vehicles
- Medium Duty & Heavy Duty Trucks
- Medium Duty & Heavy Duty Buses
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- NGV OEMs
- AB Volvo (Sweden)
- Alexander Dennis Limited (Scotland)
- Autocar, LLC (USA)
- Daimler AG (Germany)
- Ford Motor Company (USA)
- General Motors Company (USA)
- GILLIG, LLC (USA)
- Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Japan)
- Iveco Bus (France)
- MAN SE (Germany)
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited (India)
- Volkswagen AG (Germany)
- Natural Gas Vehicles Component Manufacturers
- Agility Fuel Systems (USA)
- Altech-Eco Corp. (USA)
- Clean Air Power Limited (UK)
- Cummins, Inc. (USA)
- Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (USA)
- Venchurs Vehicle Systems (USA)
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (USA)
- Westport Innovations (Canada)
- Worthington Industries (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry Shifts Focus to Cleaner Technologies
Growing Stringency of Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on NGVs
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives Catalyze Adoption Rates in the Market
Enhanced Tax Sops to Fuel Growth and Encourage Infrastructure Development
CV Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Corporate Carbon Footprint Goals & Achieve Higher Fuel Economy
Soft Oil Prices & the Resulting Narrowing of Cost Differentials Step Up the Competition Posed by Conventional Automobiles
Why Global Oil Prices Have Fallen?
What Does it Mean for the NGV Market?
Natural Gas Production & Pricing Scenario: A Review
Led by the U.S, Natural Gas Production Continues to Rise
Unlike Stable Prices in the U.S. & Europe, Prices in Asia Turn Volatile
EVs Cast a Long Shadow of Threat Across the NGV Market
Developing Markets Led by Asia-Pacific to Power Future Growth in the Market
Developed Markets Lay Low
Emerging Markets Use NGVs as a Bridge To a Cleaner Future
Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration
NGV Methane Emissions & Methane Emissions from the Natural Gas Supply Chain Threaten to Erode Climatic Benefit
Rise of Bio-CNG Vehicles to Counter the Methane Emission Threat to Benefit NGVs
Adsorbent Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Promises Higher Density Fuel Storage and Easier Refueling for Light Duty Vehicles
Logistics & Public Transportation: The Largest Markets for NGVs
Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for NGVs in the Logistics Industry
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate Fuel
Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway Network Bodes Well for NGVs in Road Freight Transportation
Natural Gas-Powered Bus Rapid Transit Services Ensure Mobility with Reduced Emissions
Retrofitted CNG Vehicles Expand Market Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Luxury Vehicles Adopt CNG to Meet Stringent EU CO2 Reduction Targets
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Natural Gas Vehicles: An Overview
Natural Gas: A Significant Alternative Fuel
Natural Gas Vehicles: Relevance, Benefits and Hindrances
Natural Gas Vehicles by Vehicle Class
Light Duty NGVs
Medium and Heavy Duty NGVs
Non-Road NGVs
NGVs by Fuel Supply
NGV Segments
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Vehicles
NGV Refueling
Other Alternative Fuel Vehicles
Propane/LPG
Methanol
Ethanol
Electricity
Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles
Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
Biodiesel
Introduction
Sources and Types of Biodiesel
Vehicular Emissions
The Cost Factor
Performance Characteristics
Dimethyl-Ether (DME)
Properties of DME
Production of DME
Applications of DME
DME in Transportation
DME in Fuel Cells
A Review of How NGVs Scores Over Conventional Vehicles
Gasoline, Diesel & CNG
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
EGS Trucks Launches Ankai Natural Gas Buses
GAZ Group Launches CNG Vehicles
IVECO Launches Novel Daily Blue Power Range of LCVs
Volvo Trucks Unveils Heavy Duty Trucks
Scania CV Releases XT Range of Trucks
VW Launches Natural Gas Powered VW Polo Cars
Landi Renzo Unveils CNG-Powered Ford F-150 Truck
Nissan Unveils 2017 TITAN Crew Cab Range
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Westport Inks Development and Supply Agreement with Tata Motors
Mazda Motor Announces Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 Vision
Carrier Transicold Inks Agreement with Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems and Honda Turkey Sign Supply Agreement
Westport Innovations Merges with Fuel Systems Solutions
IMPCO Inks Distribution Agreement with Zebulon
GM Discontinues Production of CNG Chevrolet Impala Sedan
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (24)
- France (3)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbnb19
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article