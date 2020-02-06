Insights Into the World's $19.1 Billion Drug Discovery Services Industry, 2020-2025 - Growth in the Biologics Market, Patent Expiries, Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Selection, Validation, Lead Optimization), Type (Medicinal Chemistry, DMPK), Drug Type (Biologics, Small Molecules), Therapeutic (Oncology, Neurology), Company (Tier 1, 2, 3) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery services market is projected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2025 from USD 10.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



The growth of the industry is driven primarily by factors such as growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services, initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs, and focus on drug discovery. Growth in the biologics market and patent expiries will further provide opportunities in the drug discovery services industry. Developing economies are expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



The Hit-to-Lead process segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on the process, the drug discovery services market is segmented into target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation. Hit-to-lead identification process is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the high outsourcing of these services to CROs by the pharmaceutical companies and the emerging advanced technologies for high-throughput screening (HTS) and H2L as well as reductions in development time.



Medicinal Chemistry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market in 2020.



Based on type, the drug discovery services market is segmented into medicinal chemistry services, biology services, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK). The medicinal chemistry services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market due to the widespread application of medicinal chemistry in various phases of preclinical drug discovery to deliver robust candidates.



Oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on the therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, infectious and immune system diseases, digestive system diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Of all these therapeutic segments, oncology will grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug discovery services market in 2019. The high growth of the oncology segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of patients who have cancer, the subsequent increase in the demand for cancer therapies and the growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies in this therapeutic area.



North America is expected to dominate the drug discovery services market in 2020.



North America, which includes the US and Canada, is estimated to account for the largest share of the drug discovery services market. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of well-established CROs; rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and the availability of latest techniques, instruments, and facilities for drug discovery research are driving the growth of this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Drug Discovery Services Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, By Drug Type & Country (2020)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Analytical Testing and Clinical Trial Services

5.2.1.3 Initiatives for Research on Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs

5.2.1.4 Focus on Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Drug Discovery and Development

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations Governing Drug Discovery and Animal Usage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Biologics Market

5.2.3.2 Patent Expiries

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools for Drug Discovery



6 Drug Discovery Services Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Target Selection

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Support the Growth of This Market

6.3 Target Validation

6.3.1 Rising Number of Drug Discovery Research Activities to Support Market Growth

6.4 Hit-To-Lead Identification

6.4.1 Hit-To-Lead Identification is the Largest Process Segment in the Market

6.5 Lead Optimization

6.5.1 Lead Optimization Requires State-Of-The-Art Informatics Systems to Facilitate Transparent Presentation and Analysis

6.6 Candidate Validation

6.6.1 Candidate Validation Segment to Grow at a High CAGR During the Forecast Period



7 Drug Discovery Services Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medicinal Chemistry Services

7.2.1 Wide Applications of Medicinal Chemistry in Drug Discovery are a Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.3 Biology Services

7.3.1 Restrictions on the Usage of Animals in Research Activities May Limit Market Growth

7.4 Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics

7.4.1 DMPK Studies are Employed at the Discovery, Candidate Selection, Investigational New Drug, and New Drug Application Stages



8 Drug Discovery Services Market, By Drug Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small-Molecule Drugs

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Start-Ups and New Entrants in the Small-Molecule Drugs Segment Will Drive the Growth of This Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Biologic Drugs

8.3.1 High Set-Up Costs of the Instruments Required for Biologic Drug Manufacturing May Limit Market Growth to a Certain Extent



9 Drug Discovery Services Market, By Therapeutic Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 High and Growing Number of Research Studies on Cancer Therapeutics to Support Market Growth

9.3 Neurology

9.3.1 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering From Neurological Disorders is Driving Market Growth

9.4 Infectious and Immune System Diseases

9.4.1 Emergence of New Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

9.5 Digestive System Diseases

9.5.1 as There is a Huge Population Seeking Effective Remedies for Digestive Diseases, Pharmaceutical Companies are Investing Significantly in R&D for the Development of Innovative Drugs

9.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.6.1 High Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases has Increased the Focus on Developing Effective Drugs

9.7 Other Therapeutic Areas



10 Drug Discovery Services Market, By Company Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies

10.3 Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies

10.4 Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies



11 Drug Discovery Services Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Availability of Advanced R&D Infrastructure has Driven the Growth of the US Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Preference of Pharmaceutical Companies to Conduct Clinical Trials in Canada to Support Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Government Support and Flexible Labor Laws are Driving the Growth of the German Market

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Investment By Pharmaceutical Sponsors in the UK for Drug Discovery Services to Support Market Growth

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 High Number of Oncology Clinical Trials in France to Drive Market Growth

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 High Number of Clinical Trials and the Low Drug Approval Time are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Short Study Start-Up Times and Rising R&D Expenditure to Boost the Growth of the Spanish Market

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Low Cost of Clinical Trials and Large Pharmaceutical R&D Footprint in China to Drive Market Growth

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Low-Cost Services and Availability of Skilled Workforce to Support Market Growth in India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Government Initiatives for Drug Innovation to Support Market Growth in Japan

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.2 Service Launches

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4 Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Services Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.2 Eurofins Scientific SE

13.3 Charles River Laboratories International

13.4 Evotec SE

13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.6 Albany Molecular Research Inc.

13.7 Syngene International Limited

13.8 Jubilant Lifesciences

13.9 Genscript Biotech Corporation

13.10 Piramal Enterprises Limited

13.11 Selvita S.A.

13.12 Aurigene Discovery Technologies (a Subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories)

13.13 Domainex Ltd.

13.14 WuXi AppTec

13.15 Chempartner Co. Ltd.

13.16 Frontage Holdings

13.17 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

13.18 Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

13.19 TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

13.20 Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qhjrc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

