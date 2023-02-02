Insights on Global Digital Health Market Size & Share To Hit USD 780.05 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% | Digital Health Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global digital health market size was worth around USD 195.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 780.05 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Digital Health Market: Overview

Digital health is a branch of a medical discipline that makes use of health-related technologies and digital care programs to improve the efficacy and efficiency of healthcare while aiding the personalization of medicines depending on the exact medical requirements of the patient. Digital health works along with communication and information systems to aid the understanding of medical problems faced by patients undergoing different types of medical treatment. It also acts as a crucial factor that affects social prescribing, the process in which the healthcare professional refers a patient to provide community support for mental health improvement.

Social prescribing can be made more effective by precise solutions when used alongside digital health systems. The efficiency of digital health depends on the ecosystem that it works in and includes aspects like computing software and platforms along with connectivity and sensors that can register healthcare-related concerns. Digital health has allowed medical professionals to approach treatment with a holistic view by having access to patients' healthcare-related data and it is anticipated to offer opportunities for growth in the medical field.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-health-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global digital health market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global digital health market size was valued at around USD 195.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 780.05 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the benefits offered by digital health

Based on technology segmentation, telehealthcare was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on component segmentation, services were the leading component in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Digital Health Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), By Technology (Digital Health Systems, Healthcare analytics, Tele-Healthcare, and mHealth), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Digital Health Market: Growth Drivers

Exceptional benefits of digital health to propel market demand.

The global digital health market is projected to grow owing to the exceptional and advantageous benefits of shifting to digital health not only for patients but for medical professionals as well. Digital health has played a vital role in creating a balance between the health-related control shared between the medical staff and the patient alike where the latter has more access to their health as opposed to traditional medicinal care where most of the control is with the medical personnel.

The technologies used in digital health are created to empower users to make informed decisions related to their health and less dependency on other people. It also facilitates early diagnosis or prevention of a life-threatening disease while also helping in managing chronic conditions when they occur outside of a traditional health care unit. Studies have shown that digital health can aid in the reduction of medicinal inefficiencies, increases the quality of medical care, improves access to information for all stakeholders, and can effectively reduce the overall cost of medical treatment. Consumers or patients can use the systems to manage or track wellness and health-related activities.

Digital Health Market: Restraints

Concerns over health data ownership to restrict market expansion.

Digital health works on large files or data sheets that may range from simple sheets recording every death or birth to it may also include more complex metrics consisting of information like outbreaks, diseases, and chronic conditions. This accumulated data helps the medical community come to data-driven conclusions or decisions that best fit the personal medical requirements of the patient.

However, the nature of the data thus collected is extremely personal and the confidentiality of such information should be the top priority for all the involved stakeholders. The medical community is currently debating the rightful owner of health data if it should be the governments or the big companies providing digital health.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/digital-health-market

Global Digital Health Market: Opportunities

Growing awareness to provide growth opportunities.

The global digital health market is anticipated to benefit from the growing awareness of digital health amongst the population. It is a relatively new technology and although there is a significant section of people from the patient's side as well as the from the medical community who are aware of the technology and the devices, more people are expected to gain awareness about the benefits of digital health which could lead to higher growth opportunities. For instance, a recent survey by Healthexec concluded that 90% of American adults use at least 1 form of a digital health device.

Global Digital Health Market: Challenges

Adopting new technology to act as a major challenge.

Digital health devices are known to propagate ageism, which involves systematic discrimination against senior citizens, who may not be well-adept at using new systems or devices. The problem does not just restrict to the older generation, but technology, in general, keeps changing every year with new products or versions launched making the previous technologies redundant. The gap related to technical knowledge will continue to exist unless digital health companies take proactive measures to curb the challenge.

Global Digital Health Market: Segmentation

The global digital health market is segmented based on component, technology, and region.

Based on components, the global market segments are services, software, and hardware.

The global market registered the highest growth in the services segment in 2021 with around 45% of the segmental market share attributed to growing investments in staffing, training, maintenance, and installation of digital health.

As the technology keeps growing with constant changes including additions of new features and removal or upgrading of older features, the demand for installation and training is on the rise. Most of the device providers manage an internal team that is solely responsible for the after-sale services since it is important for future growth.

Based on technology, the global market is divided into digital health systems, healthcare analytics, telehealthcare, and mhealth.

The global market registered the highest growth in the telehealthcare segment which regenerated around 41.56% of the segmental revenue.

The growing demand for managing and monitoring healthcare data along with other factors like population management in real-time and secure storage of healthcare-related information is leading the demand for telehealth care.

The segment may register a high CAGR due to the growing remote patient care trend which comes along with its own sets of benefits in managing chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases or diabetes.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/digital-health-market

List of Key Players in Digital Health Market:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

AirStrip Technologies

Mckesson Corporation

Vodafone Group

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Epic Systems Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Digital Health Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Digital Health Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Digital Health Market Industry?

What segments does the Digital Health Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Digital Health Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 195.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 780.05 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 16.1 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Component, Technology, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Allscripts, Cerner Corporation (Oracle), AirStrip Technologies, Mckesson Corporation, Vodafone Group, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Epic Systems Corporation, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/digital-health-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/digital-health-market

Recent Developments

In February 2022 , the Government of India announced the launch of two new projects on digital health. The two new launches include a national tele-mental health program and the other one is an open platform to encourage the country's vision for digital health

the Government of announced the launch of two new projects on digital health. The two new launches include a national tele-mental health program and the other one is an open platform to encourage the country's vision for digital health In October 2022 , the World Health Organization (WHO) along with the Qatar Ministry of Health announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence-powered Florence version 2.0 which offers an innovative platform to share and discuss various health issues in seven different languages

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest CAGR.

The global digital health market is projected to register the highest growth in North America due to higher product awareness which is further propelled by the growing number of dominant players in the US, which is also the largest contributor to the regional market revenue. Product penetration in the US is higher because of early acceptance of products across age groups voluntarily or due to influence from the advanced and well-funded medical community. It is one of the first few regions to adopt smart systems like mobile phones, mobile apps, electronic-health services, and smart wearables to gain remote access to use health information and make decisions based on the data collected.

Other factors like the rise in sales of smart medical monitoring gears, increasing cost of healthcare resulting in people switching to more affordable options like digital health, and shortage of primary medical care personnel could drive the regional growth during the forecast period. Growth in the Middle East is projected to be the result of growing government initiatives to advance digital healthcare in regional economies.

Global Digital Health Market is segmented as follows:

Digital Health Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2030)

Services

Software

Hardware

Digital Health Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2030)

Digital Health Systems

Healthcare analytics

Tele-Healthcare

mHealth

Digital Health Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Digital Health Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-digital-health-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Structural Heart Devices Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global structural heart devices market size was worth around USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 20 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.35% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global structural heart devices market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.35% between 2022 and 2030. Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global substance (drug) abuse treatment market size was worth around USD 10.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 22.9 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.49% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global substance (drug) abuse treatment market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.49% between 2022 and 2030. Seborrheic Dermatitis Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global seborrheic dermatitis market size was worth around USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research