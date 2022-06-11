Insights on Global GPON Equipment Market Size &Share Calculated to Reach USD 9.75 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study,The global GPON equipment market was valued at nearly USD 6.35 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to grow to about USD 9.75 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the GPON equipment market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the GPON equipment market.

Key Industry Insights &Findings of the GPON Equipment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the GPON Equipment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8% (2022-2028).

Asia-Pacific led the global GPON equipment market in 2021 and is likely to maintain this trend over the projection period.

Due to increased internet penetration, increased expenditures on R&D facilities, and increasing demand for more bandwidth from countries such as China , India , Japan , and other emerging countries.

The rise in FTTH deployment in countries like Brazil , Uruguay , Saudi Arabia , Latin America , and MEA is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "GPON Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Optical Line Terminal And Optical Network Terminal), By End-Use Industry (Hospitals, Residential, IT & Telecom, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"into their research database.

GPON Equipment Market: Overview

GPON stands for Gigabit Passive Optical Networks, which is an optical fiber network that allows for faster data reception and transmission on a sole connection. A point-to-multipoint design will allow optical fiber to be delivered to the building or home. It was developed in order to fulfill the necessity to upgrade copper networks by allowing voice, video, and data to be transmitted. With the ease in installation and use of high-speed data, demand for Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON) equipment is increasing.

Industry Dynamics:

GPON Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Increased demand for high bandwidth and a surge in FTTH Deployments may boost the market growth.

A single optical fiber is used in GPON infrastructure, which is shared by several users using optical splitters. As a result, GPON is regarded as the most cost-effective FTTH (fiber to the house) deployment technology. Furthermore, the global GPON equipment market is predicted to be driven by an increase in the usage of such services as well as an increase in investments from both the public and private sectors. Moreover, the emergence of streaming video and high-speed services has fueled the demand for more bandwidth, resulting in an increase in FTTP applications. Furthermore, as the number of connected devices grows, the demand for increased bandwidth is projected to grow.

GPON Equipment Market: Restraints

The availability of better bandwidth providers may restrict the growth of the market.

Much effort has gone into developing a replacement for GPON and GEPON, guaranteeing that PON designs can support future, higher-capacity networks. GPON currently has a downstream capacity of 2.5 Gb/s and an upstream capacity of up to 1.25 Gb/s. This is shared by 32 or 64 people (depending on the splitter options used). So, even with dynamic available bandwidth, such technologies struggle to provide 100 Mb/s services and are incapable of handling Gb/s speeds. P2P systems, on the other hand, have always been able to handle transmission speeds of 100 Mb/s to 1 Gb/s. The performance of the first next-generation PON was roughly four times that of GPON. It offered 10 Gb/s downstream and a variety of upstream speeds, including the potential for 10 Gb/s. Such factors can affect the market growth during the forecast period.

Global GPON Equipment Market: Opportunities

An increase in IP traffic and technological advancement is likely to offer better growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The market's technological advancement is a crucial growth element. It's worth noting that the need for higher-quality fiber is increasing in order to improve service providers' network design. New FTTH projects are also being built, contributing to the worldwide GPON equipment market's growth. Increased internet penetration in emerging nations, along with an increase in worldwide IP traffic, has spurred industry expansion. GPON's technological and performance advantages over other legacy networks have also allowed it to become the preferred fiber access solution. Furthermore, simpler network operations add to the market's expansion. Furthermore, as video streaming becomes more popular, there is a growing need for bandwidth throughout the world, which is propelling the global GPON equipment market ahead.

Global GPON Equipment Market: Challenges

High installation and operational costs pose a major challenge to the market growth.

The cost of GPON installation is comparatively high due to its components which is mainly restricting demand for GPON equipment in low-income countries. Moreover, fewer numbers of vendors in such regions also restrict the market penetration. Many vendors struggle to maintain the sale owing to low response and low buying power of the customers. Further, many small organizations prefer alternate modes of internet services which also contributes to the slow expansion of the market.

Global GPON Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global GPON equipment market is segregated based on equipment type, end-use industry, and region.

By equipment type, the market is categorized into optical line terminals and optical network terminals. End-use industry segment of the market is bifurcated into hospitals, IT & telecom, residential, and other.

List of Key Players inGPON Equipment Market:

Motorola Solutions

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

DasanZhone Solutions

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Ubiquoss Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Calix

ZTE Corporation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.35 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 9.75 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Motorola Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., DasanZhone Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Calix, and ZTE Corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3399

Recent Developments:

In April 2021 , Huawei teamed up with partners to speed up the deployment of gigabit optical networks and application development.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific to lead the global market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific led the global GPON equipment market in 2021 and is likely to maintain this trend over the projection period. This is due to increased internet penetration, increased expenditures on R&D facilities, and increasing demand for more bandwidth from countries such as China, India, Japan, and other emerging countries. Furthermore, a rise in FTTH deployment in countries like Brazil, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Latin America, and MEA is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period.

Global GPON Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

GPON Equipment Market:ByEquipment Type Outlook(2022-2028)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

GPON Equipment Market: By End-UserOutlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Residential

IT & Telecom

Others

GPON Equipment Market:By Region Outlook(2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

