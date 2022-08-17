Insights on Global Liquid Hand Soap Market Size & Share to Reach USD 5029.05 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 11.50% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global liquid hand soap market size was worth USD 2,617.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,029.05 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.50 percent over the forecast period.

Liquid Hand Soap Market: Overview

Consumer awareness of personal hygiene has grown in tandem with celebrity endorsements of several hygiene-related projects. Because of the millennial generation's hectic schedules, there is a demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) items that enhance time efficiency. Liquid soap is one such necessity. Additionally, the rising incidence of infectious illnesses has prompted customers to spend money on things like hand soap. This has created more opportunities for liquid hand soap manufacturers to provide products that focus on the cleanliness aspect. Chemical-free and natural goods have become increasingly important as consumer awareness of product formulations grows globally. Manufacturers of liquid hand soap are developing products that treat skin-related issues and their hygiene-related functions as a fundamental component of their business strategies. With the availability of liquid hand soaps with antibacterial qualities, calming aromas, and natural ingredients, liquid hand soap businesses now have an enormous opportunity to meet changing customer preferences. Consumers today deal with a variety of bacteria and germs on a daily basis, whether they are aware of it or not. No matter what one does daily—work, sleep, play, or anything else—they are exposed to numerous negative animosities. As consumer knowledge of exposure to numerous dangerous germs and viruses has grown, they are increasingly taking the appropriate precautions and finding out how to handle such problems.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Liquid Hand Soap Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Liquid Hand Soap Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Liquid Hand Soap Market was valued at approximately USD 2617.20 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 5029.05 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. Consumers' rapidly rising hygiene concerns have fueled a global increase in demand for liquid hand soaps. The market demand for liquid hand wash soaps is expected to increase due to the many advantages of these products over their alternative uses.

Due to the high degree of cleanliness practices at home, liquid hand soap is more widely used in the domestic sector than in counter applications.

The incidence of health problems caused by unsanitary living conditions is rapidly increasing, driving up demand for liquid hand soap products. As a result, market demand for government public health efforts is favorable, and it is projected that they will continue to be important during the forecast period.

Consumer focus has changed toward natural/organic items as a result of growing knowledge of health, personal cleanliness, and the advantages of natural products.

The APAC region's market will increase due to the area's vast population, expanding industry penetration, rising soap consumption, and the launch of novel products.

A growing population in this area will open up incredible sales opportunities for domestic and commercial applications of liquid hand soap. During the forecast period, Europe region is also anticipated to present the market with significant potential prospects.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled 'Liquid Hand Soap Market By Packaging (Pouch, Bottle, Tube), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online Stores, Others), By Nature (Organic, Synthetic), By Application (Household, Commercial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Liquid Hand Soap Market: Growth Drivers

Growing consumer demand for flavored variants is boosting the liquid hand soap market.

Customers all throughout the world are willing to try new flavored products. Due to a wider selection of available products in terms of flavor, the market for non-medicated liquid soaps is larger than the market for medicated liquid soaps. Compared to its rivals like rose, lemon, etc., lavender flavor sells the most liquid hand soap. The main flavors in liquid hand soap include lavender, aloe vera, coconut, and vanilla. To cater to the diverse interests and preferences of consumers, businesses are introducing new items. Certain tastes, particularly botanical or natural flavors, demand more than liquid hand soaps with traditional flavors.

Liquid Hand Soap Market: Restraints

Increased liquid soap bottle prices are hampering the market growth.

It is projected that the more expensive organic liquid hand soaps would constrain the market growth compared to bar soaps. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased consumer understanding of how to make DIY liquid hand soaps through online video platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and others may constrain global product sales.

Global Liquid Hand Soap Market: Opportunities

Growing interest in natural products is developing new opportunities for the market.

The global demand for natural/organic liquid hand soaps is rising quickly, particularly in metropolitan areas. As lifestyles evolved throughout time, consumption patterns also shifted. Consumer focus has changed toward natural/organic items as a result of growing knowledge of health, personal cleanliness, and the advantages of natural products. As a result, there is an increasing need for medicated liquid soaps. Natural or botanical-based medicinal liquid soaps without parabens are in high demand. Due to their natural anti-fungal and healing characteristics, natural, medicated liquid hand soaps are becoming increasingly popular.

Global Liquid Hand Soap Market: Challenges

Demand for liquid hand soaps is increased by rising use in hotels and restaurants.

With lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic, hotels & restaurants, a highly lucrative & successful commercial sector, have been confronted with major difficulties. However, when things begin to progressively improve, the hotel and hospitality sector is prepared to provide its clients with a higher standard of sanitation. Large chain hotels frequently provide their own soaps to guests as a way to advertise their brand. In order to provide toiletries with hotel branding, private-level liquid hand soap production enterprises collaborate with such hotel chains. For example, Delta Hotels (Marriott) and Soapbox collaborated to get a luxurious liquid wash supply.

Global Liquid Hand Soap Market: Segmentation

The global liquid hand soap market is segmented into packaging, distribution channel, nature, application, and region.

Based on end-use, commercial segment holds the largest share.

The market is divided into household and commercial segments based on the end-use category. Hospitals, shopping centers, workplaces, dining establishments, and other establishments make up the commercial sector. Due to rising patient and staff need for medical-grade liquid hand soap solutions to ensure adequate hygiene in hospital facilities.

Based on packaging, the market for liquid hand soap in bottles is anticipated to grow.

The global liquid hand soap market for liquid hand soap is segmented into pouch, bottle, and tube on the basis of packaging. Since bottles have a large capacity, they are a very popular kind of packaging in both the commercial and domestic sectors. Furthermore, since bottles may be reused and are refillable, demand for them is expected to increase throughout the projection period. The "bulk buying trend" is seeing positive market expansion, particularly in the business sector. The incorporation of hand washes is supporting the market size into flexible packaging types such as liquid hand dispensers. In order to reduce waste, Unilever, a well-known producer of consumer products, has also developed a novel, reusable packaging for anti-fatigue liquid hand soap. Due to its simplicity of use and reduced danger of infection or communicable illness, spray mouth bottles are extensively used in both the domestic and commercial sectors. Because of this, there is now more need for bottle packaging.

List of Key Players in Liquid Hand Soap Market:

Procter & Gamble

GOJO industries

Unilever

Henkel Corporation

3M

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

AVON

Colgate – Palmolive

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2617.20 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5029.05 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Procter & Gamble, GOJO industries, Unilever, Henkel Corporation, 3M, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, AVON, Colgate – Palmolive, and many others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5905

Recent Developments:

September 2020 : Consumer goods giant Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, located in Germany , committed USD 23 million to increase the capacity of its liquid hand soap and sanitizer manufacturing at its U.S. operations in New York and Pennsylvania .

: Consumer goods giant Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, located in , committed to increase the capacity of its liquid hand soap and sanitizer manufacturing at its U.S. operations in and . October 2020 : Zed Black, an FMCG brand with roots in India owned by Mysore Deep Perfume House, recently introduced a range of organic and herbal liquid hand soaps.

Regional Dominance:

The APAC region's market will increase.

The global liquid hand soap market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa based on geographical analysis. The majority of the market share is held by Asia-Pacific. The APAC region's market will increase due to the area's vast population, expanding industry penetration, rising soap consumption, and the launch of novel products. Rising hygiene awareness, a sizable number of important competitors, and the introduction of innovative products in the area are expected to propel market expansion in the coming years. Additionally, a growing population in this area will open up incredible sales opportunities for domestic and commercial applications of liquid hand soap. During the forecast period, Europe region is also anticipated to present the market with significant potential prospects.

Global Liquid Hand Soap Market is segmented as follows:

Liquid Hand Soap Market: By Packaging Outlook (2022-2028)

Pouch

Bottle

Tube

Liquid Hand Soap Market: By Nature Outlook (2022-2028)

Organic

Synthetic

Liquid Hand Soap Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Household

Commercial

Liquid Hand Soap Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Pharmaceutical stores

Online stores

Liquid Hand Soap Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

