Insights on Global Natural Extracts Market Size & Share To Hit USD 26 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Natural Extracts Market size was nearly $11.95 billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 9.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Natural Extracts Market: Overview

Natural extracts are ingredients extracted from natural sources such as plants, vegetables, meat, seafood, grains, and fruits. Furthermore, these extracts offer key benefits such as better health for consumers and improving the beauty of the people. In addition, these products are utilized in various flavors and edible oil colorants.

Moreover, they find major applications in personal care & cosmetics items, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Apart from this, natural sourcing of ingredients is gaining popularity among key product manufacturers. For the record, there is a growing penetration of natural extracts in fragrances, spices, and essential oils. These products are healthy as it contains a huge proportion of vitamins, carbohydrates, and minerals as their constituents.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Natural Extracts Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global natural extracts market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 9.1% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global natural extracts market was evaluated at nearly $11.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $26 billion by 2030

in 2021 and is anticipated to hit by 2030 The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to escalating customer disposable income, the thriving farming sector, and rise in imports & exports

Based on product, the dried crops segment contributed to a major market share in 2021

In terms of application, the food and beverage segment to contribute lucratively towards the overall market size during the assessment timeframe

On the basis of region, the European region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the projected timeframe

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Natural Extracts Market By Product (Herbal Extracts, Essential Oils, Natural Colors, Oleoresins, and Dried Crops), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030."

Industry Dynamics:

Natural Extracts Market: Growth Drivers

Thriving farming sector & surge in consumer disposable income to spur the global market growth.

Escalating customer disposable income, thriving farming sector, and rise in imports & exports will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the global natural extracts market. Massive use of natural extracts in perfumes, personal care products, cosmetics, foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals will expedite global business trends. Changing lifestyles, breakthroughs in biotech, and surging customer awareness about the benefits of natural extracts will increase the scope of growth of the global industry. In addition, various food businesses are shifting from use of artificial flavors to adding natural components to their food products. This has resulted in surging demand for product, thereby boosting market expansion.

Natural Extracts Market: Restraints

Fluctuations in raw material costs can impede the global market expansion.

Oscillation in raw material costs and disruptions in the supply chain and distribution network are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the global natural extracts market.

Natural Extracts Market: Opportunities

Flourishing agriculture sector to open new facades of growth for global market.

Thriving agriculture sector is anticipated to offer new growth avenues for the global natural extracts industry over the years ahead. Growing inclination of consumers toward natural food flavors will create new opportunities for growth for the global market.

Natural Extracts Market: Challenges

Low fund allocation for research on natural extracts has proved to be a major challenge for the global market.

Lack of funding for research activities pertaining to natural extracts and massive extraction of minerals from the core of the earth have posed a challenge to the growth of the global natural extracts market.

Global Natural Extracts Market: Segmentation

The global natural extracts market is divided into product, application, and region.

Based on product, the global natural extracts industry is segmented into natural colors, herbal extracts, oleoresins, essential oils, and dried crops. Moreover, the dried crops segment dominated the global market share in 2021 and is set to continue its global market domination over 2022-2030. The segmental expansion can be credited to the massive demand for dried crops in the food and beverages sector. For instance, turmeric oil, a natural extract from the turmeric plant, is a known product possessing antimicrobial, antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, anti-allergic, and antiviral features. Another example is ginger oil which finds a spectrum of applications in hair care and skin care products.

In terms of application, the global natural extracts market is divided into animal feed, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Moreover, the food & beverages segment, which led the growth of the global market in 2021, is expected to sketch a lucrative growth trajectory for the natural extracts industry within the next couple of years. The growth of the segment during 2022-2030 can be credited to the growing preference for natural and less processed food items leading to the immense use of natural extracts in food and beverages. Moreover, the antimicrobial features of natural extracts help them act as food preserving agents for an elongated timespan, which is anticipated to embellish its demand. This will help the food & beverages segment maintain its hegemony even in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players in Natural Extracts Market:

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Robertet Group

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

India Essential Oils

Sami Spices

Kancor

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Symrise AG

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

A.G. Industries.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 11.95 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 26 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.1% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil,

Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Robertet Group, Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Firmenich SA, India Essential

Oils, Sami Spices, Kancor, Synthite Industries Ltd., Symrise AG, Ransom Naturals Ltd., and A.G. Industries. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain

analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , Surya Brasil, a Brazil -based vegan personal care product manufacturer, launched a new kind of Henna Cream range and expanded its product line in India . The strategic move will boost the expansion of the natural extracts industry in India and the Asia-Pacific region

, Surya Brasil, a -based vegan personal care product manufacturer, launched a new kind of Henna Cream range and expanded its product line in . The strategic move will boost the expansion of the natural extracts industry in and the region In June 2020 , Symrise Ag, a key manufacturer of flavors and fragrances, joined hands with CRIEPPAM, a non-profit organization, for aiding a biodiversity research program for lavender farming. This will enhance crop resilience and bio-diversity across the globe and will contribute substantially towards the global natural extracts market proceeds.

Regional Dominance:

Europe to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The European region is slated to lead the global market surge in the next eight years due to the growing use of essential oils in European countries and thriving aromatherapy in the continent. Apart from this, Europe is a major exporter of pharmaceutical products that make use of natural extracts. Moreover, a steep increase in the aging population in Europe has produced humungous demand for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals in this region, thereby driving regional market trends.

Global Natural Extracts Market is segmented as follows:

Natural Extracts Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2030)

Herbal Extracts

Essential Oils

Natural Colors

Oleoresins

Dried Crops

Natural Extracts Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

Natural Extracts Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

