Insights on Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The increasing emphasis on health and wellness, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of cost transparency and value-based payments will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-market-industry-analysis

Health And Wellness Food Market: Product Landscape

The health and wellness food market share growth will be significant, and the growth factor is attributed to the increasing number of online beauty and personal care online retail stores such as Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd. (Nykaa) in India has been fueling the growth of the health and wellness market in the beauty and personal care segment.

Health And Wellness Food Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for health and wellness food in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fast casual restaurants market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 28.80 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Foodservice Market by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The foodservice market size has the potential to grow by USD 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Companies Covered:

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corp.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Danone SA

EVOLVE Brands LLC

General Mills Inc .

. Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corp.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Danone SA

EVOLVE Brands LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio