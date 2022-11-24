Insights on North American OEMs™ ADAS and AD Sensor Strategies

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous driving and ADAS features are on the rise in the NA market.

Market participants that offer vehicles with L1 and L2 capabilities dominate the current market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364893/?utm_source=PRN

A few of these OEMs also have vehicles with L2+ capabilities.

Vehicles with L2+ ADAS and L3 AD capabilities will dominate the future of the NA ADAS and AD markets.

Because of the plethora of choices, there is no one correct way to achieve sensor fusion that can deliver the desired ADAS/AD function.

Different OEMs have different sensor suite strategies to achieve sensor fusion.

The sensors that can be used include cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDARs.

Many OEMs have expressed their intent to stick to a combination of cameras and radars to achieve sensor fusion.

A few OEMs have developed partnerships with LiDAR system providers to integrate LiDAR sensors into the sensor suite.

A few OEMs are of the opinion that, with increasing levels of autonomy, LiDAR will work in tandem with existing sensors and bring about redundancy.

This study covers the AD roadmap of NA OEMs and their different sensor suite strategies.

In addition, it also covers the demand for different types of sensors amongst the NA OEMs.

Author: Kamalesh Mohanarangam

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364893/?utm_source=PRN

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker