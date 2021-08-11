Insights on the $298.56 Billion Printing and Related Support Activities Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printing and related support activities market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global printing and related support activities market is expected to grow from $298. 56 billion in 2020 to $328. 26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9. 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $362. 02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider printing and related support activities market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentation break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The printing and related support activities market section of the report gives context. It compares the printing and related support activities market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, printing and related support activities indicators comparison.

Major companies in the printing and related support activities market include Canon; Hewlett-Packard; Kyocera; Panasonic and Xerox.



The printing and related support activities market consists of sales of printing and related support activities by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that print products, such as newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and other materials, and perform support activities, such as data imaging, platemaking services, and bookbinding. The printing and related support activities market is segmented into printing and support activities for printing.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global printing and related support activities market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global printing and related support activities market. South America was the smallest region in the global printing and related support activities market.



Introduction of metal 3D and LED-UV printing is developing rapidly in offline post-press and finishing services market. These save energy, has shorter lead times, are environmentally friendly, provides consistent quality and have longer life. These technologies permit the immediate post-press of print products and impresses with a variety of colors, even on uncoated stock. For instance, companies such as Materialise NV, a 3D printing service provider and software developer are heavily investing in metal 3D printing technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Printing And Related Support Activities



9. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Segmentation

12. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Segments

12.1. Global Printing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books); Commercial Screen Printing; Books Printing

12.2. Global Support Activities For Printing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Metrics

13.1. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Printing And Related Support Activities Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Printing And Related Support Activities Market

15. Western Europe Printing And Related Support Activities Market

16. Eastern Europe Printing And Related Support Activities Market

17. North America Printing And Related Support Activities Market

18. South America Printing And Related Support Activities Market

19. Middle East Printing And Related Support Activities Market

20. Africa Printing And Related Support Activities Market

21. Printing And Related Support Activities Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Canon

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products And Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Hewlett-Packard

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products And Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. Kyocera

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Panasonic

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products And Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Xerox

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products And Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Printing And Related Support Activities Market



23. Market Background: Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market

23.1. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Characteristics

23.2. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

23.5. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



