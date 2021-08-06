Insights on the $3.6 Billion Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $3,649.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,649.7 million in 2020 to $5,789.0 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 and reach $7,168.0 million in 2030.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market, and compares it with other markets.



Growth factors in the historic period include increased healthcare expenditure, emerging markets growth, rapid technological advances, and rapid growth in geriatric population. The market was restrained by regulatory challenges, political uncertainties, reduction in free trade and low healthcare reimbursements.



Going forward rise in funding, aging population, increase in healthcare access, rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics will drive the growth in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include lack of skilled/trained microbiologists.



The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analyzers, and reagents and consumables. The reagents and consumables market was the largest segment of the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 79.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the reagents and consumables market segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025.



The laboratory instruments market is further segmented by type into bacterial colony counters, automated culture systems, petri dish fillers, incubators, gram stainers, and others. The bacterial colony counters market was the largest segment of the instruments market segmented by type, accounting for 24.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the bacterial colony counters segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the instruments market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025.



The microbiology analyzers market is further segmented by type into microscopes, mass spectrometers, and others. The microscopes market was the largest segment of the instruments market segmented by type, accounting for 55.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the microscopes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the instruments market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020-2025.



The reagents and consumables market is further segmented by type into general reagents and pathogen specific kits. The general reagents market was the largest segment of the instruments market segmented by type, accounting for 61.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the pathogen specific kits segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the instruments market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2020-2025.



The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is also segmented by end users into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories market was the largest segment of the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by end users channel, accounting for 56.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market, accounting for 34.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.0% and 12.6% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.9% respectively during 2020-2025.



COVID-19 is an infectious disease that is caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan Province of China, in December 2019 and has now spread across the world; the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared this outbreak a pandemic. The majority of COVID-19 affected patients experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without any special treatment. However, the geriatric population, and those with medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. The disease is highly infectious and contagious in nature, for which the population is not pre-immune. Hence, diagnosis plays a critical role in such diseases. The number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus has been increasing significantly which calls for the need to shorten the time taken for diagnosis and treatment, better and accurate detection speeds and the development of innovative molecular diagnostic techniques. The availability of efficient and accurate laboratory diagnosis is critical for the effective prevention and control of the pandemic. The early detection, diagnosis, isolation, and treatment is the most effective way to prevent and control COVID-19.



The top opportunities in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by type will arise in the reagents and consumables segment, which will gain $1,944.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the laboratory instruments market segmented by type will arise in the bacterial colony counters segment, which will gain $26.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the micro-biology analyzers market segmented by type will arise in the microscopes segment, which will gain $75.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the reagents and consumables market segmented by type will arise in the pathogen-specific kits segment, which will gain $1,031.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market segmented by end-user will arise in the diagnostic laboratories segment, which will gain $1,224.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size will gain the most in the USA at $561.4 million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation By Type

6.3. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation By End User

6.3.1. Laboratory Instruments Market Segmentation By Type

6.3.2. Microbiology Analyzers Market Segmentation By Type

6.3.3. Reagents and Consumables Market Segmentation By Type



7. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Segmentation By Type

7.1.1. Laboratory Instruments

7.1.2. Microbiology Analyzers

7.1.3. Reagents and Consumables

7.2. Market Segmentation By End-Users

7.2.1. Hospitals

7.2.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.2.3. Others



8. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Growing Adoption Of Predictive Diagnostics

8.2. Automation In The Field Of Microbiology Diagnostics

8.3. Next Generation Microbial Testing

8.4. Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions



9. COVID-19 Impact On Microbiology Diagnostics Devices and Equipment

9.1. Reduction In Demand

9.2. Government Investments

9.3. Impact On Major Companies



10. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)



11. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation



12. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13. Asia-Pacific Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

14. Western Europe Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

15. Eastern Europe Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

16. North America Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

17. South America Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

18. Middle East Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

19. Africa Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

20. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Company Profiles

20.2. Danaher Corporation

20.2.1. Company Overview

20.2.2. Products and Services

20.2.3. Business Strategy

20.2.4. Financial Overview

20.3. BioMerieux S. A.

20.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3. Business Strategy

20.3.4. Financial Overview

20.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

20.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.2. Products and Services

20.4.3. Business Strategy

20.4.4. Financial Overview

20.5. Abbott Laboratories

20.5.1. Company Overview

20.5.2. Products and Services

20.5.3. Business Strategy

20.5.4. Financial Overview

20.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

20.6.1. Company Overview

20.6.2. Products and Services

20.6.3. Business Strategy

20.6.4. Financial Overview



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market

21.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories Acquires Fort Worth's Exact Diagnostics

21.2. Thermo Fisher to Acquire Qiagen

21.3. bioMerieux Acquires Invisible Sentinel

21.4. Bruker Acquired Majority Interest In Hain Lifescience GmbH

21.5. Neogen Corporation acquired Clarus Labs, Inc.

21.6. BioMerieux Collaborated With CNES

21.7. Roche Acquired GeneWEAVE BioSciences



22. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Opportunities and Strategies

22.1. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market In 2025 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

22.2. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market In 2025 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

22.3. Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market In 2025 - Growth Strategies

22.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

22.3.2. Competitor Strategies



23. Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market, Conclusions and Recommendations



24. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oc7i76

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

