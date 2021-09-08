Insights on the $31+ Billion Refrigerators Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerators Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global refrigerators market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global refrigerators market is expected to grow from $31.61 billion in 2020 to $34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $44.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the refrigerators? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Refrigerators market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider refrigerators market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The refrigerators market section of the report gives context. It compares the refrigerators market with other segments of the refrigerators market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the refrigerators market are Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Bosch, Hisense, Sharp and Siemens.



The Refrigerators market includes sales of Refrigerators which are electrical appliances used to preserve food at cold temperatures.



The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the refrigerators market growth. Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require refrigerators for storage. According to Rentokil, the processed food industries are valued at $2 trillion globally. The huge market for processed food products is expected to drive the refrigerators market.



Intense pricing pressure on manufacturers is restraining the growth of the refrigerators market. The market has numerous players competing in terms of price, specifications, and other characteristics. Durable goods such as TV, freezers are more price elastic than necessities. People are more likely to purchase when there is reduction in the price of the goods and less likely to purchase when there is a price hike.



The refrigerators market covered in this report is segmented by type into single-door, double-door, French-door and others. The refrigerators market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into specialty retailers, department stores, mass retailers/hypermarkets/supermarkets, discount stores and online. The refrigerators market covered in this report is segmented by application into household, commercial and industrial. The refrigerators market in this report is segmented by freezer location into freezer-on-top, freezer-on-bottom and freezer-less.



Refrigerators manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human machine interface designs in refrigerators and also manufacturing refrigerators that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.



In March 2019, The Legacy Companies, a Florida based food and beverages company acquired Avanti Products Inc for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition the Legacy Companies plans to produce some of Avanti's product solutions in its wholly owned manufacturing plants thereby securing a source of competitive advantage. Avanti Products Inc, a Florida based company that develops, manufacturers and markets compact appliances including refrigerators, freezers, ranges, microwave ovens, wine refrigerators, ice makers, water dispensers, laundry appliances and other compact appliances.



