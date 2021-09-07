Insights on the 3D Printing Plastics Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Arkema, BASF and Evonik Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market Research Report by Industry, by Product Type, by Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printing Plastics Market size was estimated at USD 758.94 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 906.23 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.74% to reach USD 2,237.62 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printing Plastics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market, including 3D HUBS B.V., 3D Systems Corporation, Apium Additive Technologies GmbH, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HP Inc., INTAMSYS Technology Co. Ltd., Javelin Technologies Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., LEHVOSS Group, Materialise NV, RapidMade Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Stratasys, Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing Application of 3D Printing Plastic in Various Applications

5.1.1.2. Developing Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industries

5.1.1.3. Government Support for 3D Printing Plastics

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High Production Cost of 3D Printed Plastic Product

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising R&D Investments in the Medical 3D Printing Plastics

5.1.3.2. Expanding Demand for Bio-Based Grades and Composite Grades of 3D Printing Plastics in Various Applications

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Environmental Cost Associated with the 3D Printed Plastic Objects

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Electrical & Electronics

6.5. Healthcare



7. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Filament

7.3. Liquid/Ink

7.4. Powder



8. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. ABS

8.3. PEEK

8.4. PETG

8.5. Photopolymer

8.6. Polyamide

8.7. Polylactic Acid



9. 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Digital Light Processing (DLP)

9.3. Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

9.4. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

9.5. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

9.6. Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

9.7. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)



10. Americas 3D Printing Plastics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Plastics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Plastics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

13.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3D HUBS B.V.

14.2. 3D Systems Corporation

14.3. Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

14.4. Arkema S.A.

14.5. BASF SE

14.6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

14.7. EOS GmbH

14.8. Evonik Industries AG

14.9. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.10. HP Inc.

14.11. INTAMSYS Technology Co. Ltd.

14.12. Javelin Technologies Inc.

14.13. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.14. LEHVOSS Group

14.15. Materialise NV

14.16. RapidMade Inc.

14.17. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

14.18. Solvay S.A.

14.19. Stratasys, Ltd.



15. Appendix

