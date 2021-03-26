Insights on the AC Drives Global Market to 2026 - by Power Rating, Voltage, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AC Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AC drives market reached a value of US$ 20.5 Billion in 2020. AC drives are used for regulating the velocity of electric motors and function by fluctuating the frequency, magnetic flux and voltage in the motor's circuit. They are used to achieve effective control over the motor's speed and reduce energy consumption. Owing to this, they are employed across the oil and gas, power generation, building automation, food and beverage, and metals and mining sectors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global AC drives market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026



Market Drivers:



The low energy consumption of AC drives is one of the prime factors that is driving the growth in the market. They adopt energy-saving techniques which avoid strain on natural resources and offer a greater return on investment and efficiency. The use of these devices also reduces disturbances in the power supply and lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the demand for automated and motor-driven equipment, in turn, escalating the sales of AC drives worldwide. Additionally, improving standards of living have catalyzed the development of modern infrastructure which has further contributed to the growth of the market.

The low production cost of AC drives coupled with an increase in electricity prices has bolstered their sales. Since these drives consume a minimal amount of electricity, require less maintenance and are easy to use, they are being preferred by manufacturers across the globe for use in motor-driven equipment.

The increasing popularity of industrial Internet of Things (IoT), along with the usage of cloud computing, mobile communications and web technologies for controlling and maintaining these drives, is also expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the market.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global AC drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global Ac drives market in any manner



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd, Danfoss Group, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG. Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation,Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global AC drives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global AC drives industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global AC drives industry?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of power rating?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of voltage?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the global AC drives market on the basis of end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global AC drives market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global AC drives market?

What is the structure of the global AC drives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global AC drives market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global AC Drives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Power Rating

5.5 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Power Rating

6.1 Low Power Drives (<_0 />6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Medium Power Drives (41 kW - 200 kW)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 High Power Drives (>200 kW)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 Low Voltage

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Voltage

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Pumps

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Fans

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Compressor

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Conveyors

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Extruders

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Food and Beverage

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Water and Wastewater

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 HVAC

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Oil and Gas

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Power

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Metal Processing

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Chemicals

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Global AC Drives Industry: SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd

15.3.2 Danfoss Group

15.3.3 Schneider Electric Se

15.3.4 Siemens AG

15.3.5 Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation

15.3.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

15.3.7 Emerson Electric Co.

15.3.8 Hitachi Ltd

15.3.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation

15.3.10 Rockwell Automation,Inc.

15.3.11 Toshiba International Corporation

15.3.12 WEG SA

15.3.13 Yaskawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfxtue



