Insights on the Adhesion Barriers Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Formulation, Application and Region

The global adhesion barriers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An adhesion barrier refers to a liquid-, gel-or film-based medical implant that is used by surgeons to minimize the risks of postoperative adhesion formation between internal organs. It is applied to a layer of tissues before sealing them, thus preventing the formation of scar tissues (adhesion) and separating the tissues from the organs. The synthetic adhesion barriers are manufactured using hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose and polyethylene glycol, whereas the natural variants are made using collagen, fibrin and proteins. They are most commonly used in abdominal, orthopedic, gynecological, reconstructive, cardiovascular and urological surgeries.



Significant growth in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The treatment of various disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and gastric ailments, require numerous invasive procedures that may have a high risk of postoperative complications, thereby resulting in the increasing utilization of adhesion barriers. This, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using adhesive barriers for postoperative procedures, is providing a boost to the market growth. Post-surgical adhesions are a common complication in surgeries and adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing adverse effects, such as impaired organ functioning, bowel obstruction, decreased fertility, difficult re-operation and extreme discomfort.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of sheet-and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and increasing cases of sports-related injuries, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global adhesion barriers market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Anika Therapeutics Inc., Atrium Medical Corporation, Baxter International, Betatech Medikal, C. R. Bard, FzioMed Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, MAST Biosurgery Inc., Sanofi, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global adhesion barriers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global adhesion barriers market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global adhesion barriers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

