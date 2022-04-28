Insights on the Adoptive Cell Therapy Global Market to 2030 - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, by Type, By Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adoptive cell therapy (ACT) is a type of immunotherapy in which T cells (a type of immune cell) are given to a patient to help the body fight diseases, such as cancer. Types of adoptive cell therapy include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, T cell receptor (TCR) T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), and natural killer (NK) cells.

Adoptive cell therapy involve use of immune cells that are grown in the lab in large numbers followed by administering them to the body to fight cancer. Sometimes, immune cells that naturally recognize melanoma are used, while other times they are modified to make them recognize and kill the melanoma cells. Adoptive cell therapy is also called T-cell transfer therapy, and cellular immunotherapy.



Key players operating in the global adoptive cell therapy market are focusing on adoption of growth strategies such as product launch, collaboration, and fundraise which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2021, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for GC012F, Gracell's FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Moreover, in November 2019, Zelluna Immunotherapy, a biopharma company developing T-cell receptor (TCR) guided adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, and Glycostem Therapeutics BV, a clinical stage and leading Natural Killer (NK) cell manufacturing company announced that they have entered into a development, license and supply agreement. This collaboration between Zelluna Immunotherapy and Glycostem Therapeutics BV will focus on the development and manufacture of allogeneic TCR guided NK cell therapies (TCR-NK's) for the treatment of patients with cancer



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global adoptive cell therapy market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global adoptive cell therapy market based on the following parameters - Company Highlights, Products Portfolio, Key Highlights, Financial Performance, Strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene SA, Cellectis, ImmunityBio, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Inc., Arcellx, Sana Biotechnology, Inc., Biodesix, Inc, and Laurus Labs

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global adoptive cell therapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global adoptive cell therapy market

