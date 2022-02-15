Insights on the Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Agrilife, Bayer and Evogene Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Market (2021-2026) by Type, Crop, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Market is estimated to be USD 5.23 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.07 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2%.



Market Dynamics

A Transgenic or genetically modified organism has either combined DNA from different genomes or foreign DNA into a genome. The use of biotechnology to genetically modify plants by transferring specific DNA from one organism to another is used to produce transgenic crops. Factors like increasing demand for crops that combat environmental challenges like diseases, pests, and drought, rising demand for biofuels, the growing cultivation area of genetically manufactured crops, and integration of data science & predictive analysis to monitor crop health are some of the driving factors for the market. Whereas strong opposition to genetically manufactured crops in Europe and excessive commercialization are major restraints for the market.



Tailored solutions to meet the demands of every farmer and increased research activities in APAC and Africa are some of the opportunities for the growth of the market. Whereas, the unintentional introduction of allergens and other antinutritional factors into the food chain appears as a challenge for the growth of the market.



The market is segmented based on Type, Crop, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrilife Agricultural solutions, BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Dow Agrosciences LLC, Limagrain, Rubicon, Monsanto Company, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



