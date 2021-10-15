Insights on the Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market to 2030 - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global agricultural biotechnology market will reach $115.0 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Biotech Seeds

3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type

3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type

3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type

3.3 Biologicals

3.3.1 Biopesticides

3.3.2 Biostimulants

3.3.3 Biofertilizers

3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals

3.4 Biotechnology Tools

3.4.1 DNA Sequencing

3.4.2 Biochips

3.4.3 Gene Editing

3.4.4 Synthetic Biology

3.4.5 RNA Interference

3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products

3.5.1 Polymers

3.5.2 Biofuels

3.5.3 Enzymes

3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants

3.5.5 Other Renewables



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 Genome Editing

4.3 Synthetic Biology

4.4 Genetic Engineering

4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding

4.6 Plant Breeding

4.7 Germplasm

4.8 Other Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Foliar Spray

5.3 Seed Treatment

5.4 Soil Treatment

5.5 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

LLC Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro Group

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfydne

