Insights on the Air Defense Systems Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Geopolitical Instabilities and Cross-Border Conflicts Drive Growth

The "Air Defense Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air defense systems market size reached US$ 42.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 57.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.33% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Air defense systems are used for detecting, intercepting, tracking, attacking, and destroying enemy aircraft or ballistic missiles. They help nullify incoming targets and protect army bases, land-based fixed assets, and mobile platforms from combat aircraft, unmanned air vehicles (UAVs), guided munition, and rockets.

They are equipped with electro-optic sensors and radars, which make them ideal for several air space surveillance operations. As a result, various leading companies across the globe are focusing on the advancement of air defense systems to protect the homeland with a modern and never-fail weapon system and resist evolving ballistic missile threats.



Air Defense Systems Market Trends:



The increasing geopolitical instabilities and cross-border conflicts, territorial disputes among nations, political insurgencies, and rising occurrences of aircraft warfare are among the major factors catalyzing the demand for efficient air defense systems. In addition, the rising need for upgrading old and outdated defense measures and technologies is driving the demand for advanced air defense systems.

Apart from this, initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to modernize ground troop equipment, along with increasing military budgets, are strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADs) for intercepting fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft is offering a favorable market outlook.

Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on adopting the latest software and digital technologies, like multi-location radars, power lasers, and missile warning systems, to enhance the performance and efficiency of the air defense systems for optimum protection against airborne threats. Moreover, surging investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to launch advanced, untraceable, autonomous, agile, and lethal weapons equipment are expected to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aselsan A.S. (Turkish Armed Forces Foundation), BAE Systems plc, Hanwha Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group and The Boeing Company.



